Appreciative audiences filled the Leo Jr./Sr. High School Auditoria twice in one evening for the winter concerts. Choral teacher Kim MacDonald both concerts.
Junior high choirs led with “Santa’s Frosty Follies,” featuring singers and dancers in costume. The “Follies” segment featured Eliza McCoy, Willow Kieffer, Emily Koch, Melanie Ratcliff, Grant Stailey, Ella Graves, Reagan Samuels and Alexis Windsor. A second segment featured Joy Wolf as emcee and Addi Rex as Frosty the Snowman. Isabelle Shenfield sang a solo while Anabelle Steffen was Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. A Santa medley featured solos by Madelyn Anderson, Shaylee Milom, Jane Kirkwood, Daphne Romine, Haley Bair, Grace Schoegler and Keila Garton, Taylor Swygart as the Santa Claus Parade announcer, clowns Callie Nicodemus and Julie Lanphere, elves Ellen Perkins, Kaydence Hudson and Jazzmyn Fletcher, reindeer Ethan Drayer, Eden Harris and Gabriel Zimmerman, and ballerinas Willow Kieffer and Kayla Melchi.
The high school jazz choir and show choir offered a diverse program with attention to the sacred aspect of the season. “Sleigh Ride,” was heard. “Still, Still, Still” was blended with “O Holy Night.” “Jazz Gloria” in rondo form combined three melodies. “Hallelujah Chorus” closed the program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.