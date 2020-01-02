If you noticed something different while motoring down Bluffton Road in Waynedale, it wasn’t just the changing seasons.
A new, multicolored promotional sign has spruced up the front of a venerable Fort Wayne establishment, helping them to celebrate a milestone anniversary.
Curly’s Village Inn turned 50 years old, and to help honor the date, the bar and restaurant added a new sign to its familiar building, showing off the specials, deals and entertainment offerings.
Tina Brown, half of the couple that owns the bar, said the new advertising banner has helped reintroduce Curly’s identity.
“We’ve had at least 30 to 40 people stop in and say, ‘I’ve never been in here before, but I saw your sign, and decided to stop in,’ “ Brown said.
Curly’s Village Inn has been in David and Tina Brown’s family for generations now, just the latest step in a business story that goes all the way back to an Indiana basketball legend.
Located at 4205 Bluffton Road, right on the bank of the St. Marys River, the bar and restaurant has been in the Brown family since 1969; the Browns purchased the building from David Brown’s mother, Mary Armstrong, in 2012.
In fact, the couple first met at the bar, and even had their wedding reception in the bar’s upstairs private party room, Brown noted.
That room, which is upstairs from the regular bar and restaurant, is a private room the business rents out for holidays, birthdays, and other special occasions. The area holds up to 50 people and features a full bar.
Among the bar’s greatest assets, David Brown noted, are the return customers and the deck that juts out over the river and affords sweeping views of the nearby woods and the passing waterway.
“We have a really good set of regulars,” Brown said. “And the deck is great during the summer.” The deck was built in 2007, Brown said.
The bar also has a regular schedule for entertainment. Friday and Saturday feature karaoke and live music, and Mondays are reserved for open-mic night, when “anybody with an instrument and voice is welcome to perform,” Brown said.
And Tina has chosen to use her bar’s success as a way to help animals, too. The bar hosts an annual Paw Fest, which raises money for the Allen County SPCA. So far, Tina said, the event has contributed more than $50,000 for the local animal welfare group.
The establishment was founded in 1969 by Paul “Curly” Armstrong and his wife, Mary.
Curly was a local basketball legend who played high school ball at Central High School and college hoops at Indiana University, a team he helped lead to the 1940 NCAA title. In 1941, Armstrong joined the Zollner Pistons, even leading that team to a World Championship in 1946 against the Oshkosh Stars. He stayed on with the Pistons (which would eventually become the Detroit Pistons) until 1951, when he suffered a career-ending knee injury. He passed away in 1983.
After his passing, Curly’s wife, Mary, asked her son, David Brown, to move back from California to help manage the bar. He and his wife, Tina, worked alongside Mary to help run and manage the bar.
“I used to do everything here,” David Brown noted with a smile, “from taking out the trash, to stocking the coolers, to getting yelled at by my mom.”
In the summer of 2013, lightning struck the front of the building, starting a small fire, and pretty much obliterating the bar’s electrical systems.
“That was a little bit of a struggle,” David Brown said. The business closed for six weeks afterward just to complete repairs and get back up to code, he said.
But, these days, with the help of the bar’s regular customers, and its new sign, Curly’s is looking to enjoy 50 more years. Tina Brown said the sign is “a major investment” and said the bar has been saving for the purchase for some time.
David Brown agrees that with 50 years of local history behind them, the future is looking bright, as well.
“We’re a Waynedale staple,” Brown said, “and a local institution.”
