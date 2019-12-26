New Haven’s outgoing mayor, Terry McDonald, has made it clear that after 20 years of leading New Haven and a total of 40 years in service to the city he’s not going to fall into an easy chair and become a couch potato. In fact, he’s going to actively look for a job.
“I think I’ll pursue something in the economic development area,” he said. “Seeing a new business or industry locating in New Haven was one of the most satisfying activities I participated in during the past 20 years. I plan to stay active here in Allen County. When my family and I travel and we return, I always hum ‘Back Home Again in Indiana’ when we cross the state line. I love this state and I love New Haven,” he added.
“I pretty much made up my mind three years ago that my work as mayor was complete and that I should step aside and let someone with new, fresh ideas take the helm and continue to raise the livability of New Haven. I never considered being mayor as my job. I was just holding the position for the people.”
A former part-time pastor in the Woodburn United Methodist Church, McDonald felt that his God-given talent was leadership, a fact that he proved over and over to the citizens of the city. He’s also retiring from the ministry. “I promised incoming mayor Steve McMichael that I would always be available to answer questions, provide counsel and help in any way I could. We’ve been working together since the election and I think the transition will be very smooth.”
Not usually at a loss for words, McDonald was totally surprised to learn at his appreciation reception Dec. 8 that he had been named recipient of the Sagamore of the Wabash Award. It was presented by State Rep. Dave Heine. “I always thought it would be nice, but when it actually happened I got all choked up,” he said. “And if that wasn’t enough, Congressman Jim Banks’ office presented me with a Congressional Record recognizing my 40 years of public service in New Haven. That was the icing on the cake!”
A number of changes for the good occurred during McDonald’s 20 years in office. His legacy includes major downtown renovations, the addition of public service personnel in the police and fire departments and the EMS, converting EMS from a basic service to paramedic level and the repair and expansion of sidewalks and trails. His accomplishments will also show his leadership in organizing the New Allen Alliance among area communities, securing a permanent seat on the Greater Fort Wayne Inc. Economic Development Alliance, co-founding the Mayor’s and Commissioner’s Caucus of Northeast Indiana, starting the Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council and the New Haven Citizen’s Academy.
“My goal was to champion communications among the mayors of neighboring cities and broaden the economic development base so balance and growth could be achieved in housing, commercial and industrial segments,” he said. “One of the things I’m most proud of is that our financial management over the past 20 years has left the city in the best position it’s ever been in.
“It doesn’t seem possible that when I first took office in 2000 my daughter, Caitlin, was just an eighth-grader. She’s now in her 30s and lives here in New Haven. The last few weeks have been sort of like that old TV show, ‘This is Your Life.’ Don’t get me wrong. I’ve been overwhelmed by all the good wishes I’ve received from citizens, business owners and representatives of local industries.”
The five-term mayor admits he has always dreamed of spending Christmas in Germany and Austria. His bucket list also includes Alaska, Scotland, Italy, Greece and Israel. “Whether I make it to some or all of those places remains to be seen, but I can still dream,” he said.
The Wells County native grew up in Hoagland, graduated from Heritage High School, worked on the Hoagland Volunteer Fire Department and helped organize Hoagland’s EMT service. He came to New Haven at age 20 and was hired as an EMT. He always wanted be a police officer and jumped at the opportunity to join the New Haven Police Reserve.
When he got his chance to be a full-time officer, he served as patrolman, Crime Prevention Officer, the first DARE Officer, training officer and lead investigator in the Detective Bureau.
Before being mayor, he served one 4-year term on the City Council.
He thanked everyone who has supported him over the past four decades, including his years as “mayor of one of the greatest cities in northeast Indiana.”
