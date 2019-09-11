Homestead band director Brad Wadkins said: “The Bluffton contest is always a great way to start the season. For all of the bands, it is the first contest of the year. All of the new shows are rolled out and it is exciting to see what everyone is doing. There are a lot of great things happening in music education in the Northeast corner of Indiana. Band directors, staffs, parents and students are all collaborating and producing excellent marching band shows and teaching students amazing life lessons.
“For Homestead, we had a great day and topped it off with a very nice first competition performance. I was very pleased with the level of performance displayed by our students.”
