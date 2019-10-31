The U.S. Postal Service has issued four new stamps inspired by early American wreath designs.
Created by former White House chief floral designer Laura Dowling, the 2019 Holiday Wreath Forever Stamps depict iconic images of holiday wreaths, which adorn the doors and mantels of homes in every community, and convey the warm inviting spirit of the season, according to an announcement by the postal service. The postal service has issued nine different holiday wreath stamps in the past 57 years.
“The wreath on the door may express the shared spirit of the holidays … of family … and good will to others,” said Megan J. Brennan, postmaster general and chief executive officer as she unveiled the stamps today during a ceremony held in Freeport, Maine. “The wreath has played an enduring role in our holiday traditions — and with the Postal Service. The very first holiday postage stamp featured a wreath.
• The ribbon leaf wreath is inspired by French floral art. Aspidistra leaves, folded and manipulated to resemble ribbons, create a long-lasting wreath.
• Gilded pinecones and magnolia pods grace the wreath trimmed with cranberry red ribbon.
• Red and gold ribbon adorns the wreath made from gilded dried hydrangea, eucalyptus and nandina foliage, red berries and small ornaments.
• The woodland bush ivy and red winterberry wreath presents a classic red-and-green palette.
The Holidays Wreaths stamps are being issued in booklets of 20 First-Class Forever stamps. Forever stamps will always be equal in value to the current First-Class Mail 1-ounce price.
