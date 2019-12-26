Allen County residents may drop off live Christmas trees at various locations free of charge, starting Dec. 26. Drop-off dates vary depending on the location.
Trees will not be picked up with regular trash. Ornaments, lights, tinsel and plastic bags must be removed from trees prior to dropping them off at any tree recycling location. Wreaths and artificial trees are not accepted. Trees will be recycled into mulch at a later date.
Allen County residents may drop off their live trees at the following locations:
Fort Wayne
Allen County Highway Dept. (North Facility)
2234 Carroll Road
Drop-off dates: Dec. 26-Jan. 18
Biosolids Handling Facility
6202 Lake Ave.
Drop-off dates: Dec. 26-Jan. 18, Monday-Friday: 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Closed New Year’s Day.
Metea County Park
8401 Union Chapel Road
Drop-off dates: Dec. 26-Jan. 18, Monday-Sunday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
New Haven
City Hall — North Side
815 Lincoln Highway E. (North Parking Lot) Drop-off dates: Dec. 26-Jan. 12
Jury Park Pool
1702 Glencoe Blvd.
Drop-off dates: Dec. 26-Jan. 12
Career and Technical School
(Meadowbrook Parking Lot) Drop-off dates: Dec. 26-Jan. 12
Monroeville
Monroeville Water Works
200 Utility Drive
Drop-off dates: Dec. 26-Jan. 12
For questions or concerns regarding live tree recycling, contact Allen County Department of Environmental Management at 449-7878 or info@acwastewatcher.org.
