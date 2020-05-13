Fort Wayne United in partnership with City Life will host their sixth virtual forum on Thursday, May 14, at 7:30 p.m. This week’s topics will include how to get tested for COVID-19 and updates from Fort Wayne Community Schools.
Visit facebook.com/FortWayneUNITED to view the forum in real time or after the live event.
The following guests are scheduled to participate: Dr. Deborah McMahan, health commissioner, Allen County Health Department; Marlon Wardlow, vice president of Diversity and Inclusion, Parkview Health and Fort Wayne United steering committee member; Debra Faye Williams-Robbins, chief officer for Family and Community Engagement, FWCS; Pastor Geoff King, Fellowship Missionary Church; and Dr. Dara Spearman, dermatologist.
Fort Wayne UNITED is a mayoral initiative that places two national efforts, Cities United and My Brother's Keeper, under one umbrella. It is designed to answer the call to enhance opportunities, advance youth advocacy and help create a safer city for all, but more specifically for black men and boys.
City Life’s vision is to empower and equip young people to become indigenous leaders who live and lead in their neighborhoods.
