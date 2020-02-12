Southwest Allen County School Board

For those who live in the Southwest Allen County School district and want to serve on the board of trustees, 2022 is your year.
At the Feb. 4 School Board meeting, the five-member board voted to change two district seats to at-large seats, effective with the 2022 election. That will leave one seat that must be filled from Aboite Township, one seat that must be filled from Lafayette Township, and three at-large seats.
Superintendent Philip Downs explained this resolution.
“After all of the conversation surrounding this concept, the idea of two resident district seats being changed to at-large seats beginning in the 2022 election, we sent this to the attorneys to draw this up,” Downs said. “So, in 2020, Lafayette Township, Aboite Township and the at-large seats will be up as they always have been. Two years out, those seats which were historically Lafayette Township and Aboite Township, would become at-large seats.”
In this new system, the two candidates who acquire the most votes would get the seats.
This resolution passed 4-1 with Vice President Bradley Mills, Aboite Township, voting against the resolution although he said he would like to retain his seat. He is glad the board took the time to think about this issue.
“After thinking about this, I’m going to vote nay against it,” Mills said. “I don’t have a big issue with it either way, but I didn’t see a real compelling need to change. But I’m one out of five. I have no problem with this, but I just feel led to not support it.”
Board secretary Jennifer Couch, Lafayette Township, said she was for the resolution because it would give people who would not be able to serve a chance to participate. The population inequity is one of the reasons why she chose to vote yes.
According to board President Tom Rhoades, Aboite Township, there was a discussion to have all five board seats to be at-large seats, but he thinks it’s important to retain a representative from Aboite and Lafayette townships on the board. He said he spoke with former board members about this resolution since the population difference between the townships is so vast, and they agreed that it was a good idea to keep one board seat exclusively for each township.
As of the 2010 Census, Aboite Township held more than 10 times the population of the township to the south.
The board approved this resolution for the 2022 election. Rhoades wanted to point out that all residents in the district can vote for each school board seat regardless of where they live.
“It doesn’t really change who’s voting, it will just change who can run,” Rhoades said.
Other board members are Mark Gilpin, Lafayette Township, and Meagan Milne, at-large.
The board also approved the addition of a school counselor and assistant principal at Homestead High School. These positions will begin in August 2020.
The recommendation to add these positions is due to the growing number of students in the district. There are eight guidance counselors currently at Homestead High School and there are five assistant principals.
According to LuAnn Erickson, director of human resources, there are so many students that it’s difficult for the current number of counselors and assistant principals to do their jobs effectively.
“They don’t have the time to meet with every one of their students,” Erickson said.
Board member Milne was in favor of the addition. Board President Rhoades asked how many students each counselor currently works with, and Milne was able to provide him with that information.
“For those with students in tenth, eleventh and twelfth grade, 346,” Milne said. “Counselors for grade nine have 311. Can I just say, given how many they serve they do a great job.”
The new assistant principal would primarily work with students involved in the dual credit and senior experience programs and students attending the alternative school, among other duties.
In other business, the board:
• Had a discussion of proposed eLearning flex days for the 2020-2021 school year.
• Approved the pay level adjustment for the secretary to the director of transportation and the change in wage classification and pay for the literacy instructional assistants.
• Discussed the replacement of seven school buses in the total amount of $824,419.
