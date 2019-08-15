A crowd gathered under the hot afternoon sun Thursday, Aug. 8, for the opening of New Haven Intermediate School, which will serve third- through sixth-graders.
Kids clutched their bags of school supplies as they patiently listened to school administrators and politicians extoll the virtues of the new school.
EACS Superintendent Marilyn Hissong said, “It gives you chills,” referring to the new building, which still awaits a few finishing touches. She thanked the public for their patience during construction.
Kenneth Folks, former EACS superintendent, said, “I’m just tickled pink to be representing the (Department of Education) today. This is a beautiful building.”
After Principal Steve Snodgrass cut the ceremonial ribbon, students and parents poured through the front doors to get their first glimpse of the interior, drop off school supplies and meet the teachers.
Leighton Beard wasn’t too talkative when asked about how he liked the new school, but did give it a thumbs up. His mother, Mariah Beard, said, “It’s long overdue. It’s kind of nice to see something new for a change.”
Teacher Hilary Bowman had decorated her third-grade classroom in a beach theme. Last year she taught sixth grade in the old junior high building, which was recently demolished.
She likes what she sees, including a new, large touch screen monitor in her room.
When she first walked into her classroom, she was surprised to see that the lights turn on automatically.
“Everything’s fresh,” she said.
