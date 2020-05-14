Ft. Wayne's Farmers Market will move to the concourse of Parkview Field for at least the next three Saturdays.
According to a statement released Thursday, the market will be at the Parkview Field outdoors area from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. May 16, 23 and 30.
"During the past six weeks we have continually responded to the COVID-19 pandemic with modifying our set-up and have perfected crowd control so everyone from our patrons on down to our staff have felt comfortable," market directors said in a news release. "We have strictly modified our market, but with the loosening of the state, we will be loosening our vendors guidelines, but still within our means to provide a safe shopping experience. Although safety is at our foremost concern, we too realize that we offer a valuable resource to the community with an ample food supply from our vendors. It is our pleasure to continually organize such a fantastic and unique shopping experience for our patrons."
"We have decided for the first three weeks, if not longer, to take precautions and utilize this gated facility in a new way," the statement reads. "We left it up to the vendors and they decided they wanted to stay at the ballfield out of safety concerns for their patrons. We understand that with the vulnerable being at risk we decided to err on the side of caution. The FWFM will have full access to the open air concourse surrounding the ballpark and this will provide ample spacing for the vendors and the public to move about freely while taking in the sites so many have missed at the ball diamond."
During Stage 2 of Indiana's reopening program:
• Customers will enter through the gate at Webster and Douglas.
• Customers will exit through the main gate, located at Ewing and Brackenridge.
• Vendors will be spaced approximately 10-feet apart.
• Items will be on display but the public is asked to communicate with the vendor for shopping protocol.
• There will be no sampling.
• Artisans can join the market as long as they have proper cleaning and display in place.
• Food trucks or prepared food items will be served for eating in the ballpark or city park area.
• Cendors will continue to wear masks.
• The general public encouraged to wear face masks .
• Vendors are encouraged to have hand sanitizer available.
• Crowd control will be observed and adjusted.
• Restrooms and handwashing will be available.
"We encourage the visiting patrons to bring a cart or wagon for shopping ease and to ask for help to the curb if needed," the statement reads.
Prepared food will return to the market. Food trucks will be situated at the street and prepared food vendors will serve from the concourse.
"With ample seating ... around the park and outfield no one should feel overwhelmed," the statement reads.
Some artisan and craft vendors will return.
Items available at the market range from local produce and meats, spices, sweets and sauces, body products, baked goods, coffees and teas, honey, jams, syrups, pasta, artisan crafts and much more. All items are produced within a 100-mile radius of Fort Wayne. For a full list of vendors and their locations refer to https://ftwaynesfarmersmarket.com/new-page-3.
Leigh Rowan, ceveloper of the market and owner of Big Brick House Bakery & Pasta, said, “We’re excited to see the expansion of this new modified market and welcome everyone for our exciting and growing eighth season. We couldn't be more thrilled to be given an opportunity by Parkview Field to utilize an additional area. Because of the growing Fort Wayne food community, we are pulling in more vendors and they are bringing more diverse products for our customers. With the increase of the markets expense, we are asking visiting patrons to please make a free-will donation at the entrance gate to support the farm market.”
