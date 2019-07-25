The Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road, Fort Wayne, will welcome Jon Anderson, The Voice of Yes, live in concert on Aug. 10 at 8 p.m. as part of the 1,000 Hands Tour.
This is an all-ages show; doors open at 7 p.m.
Reserved seating tickets are $45-$69.50 and can be purchased online at clydetheatre.com, by phone at 800-514-3849 or in person at The Clyde box office, all three Wooden Nickel Records locations, Neat Neat Neat Records, and Sweetwater Sound. Ticket prices are subject to applicable fees.
Anderson is a recognizable voice in progressive rock as the lead vocalist and creative force behind the band Yes. Anderson was the author and a major creative influence behind the ground-breaking album “Fragile” as well as the series of epic, complex pieces such as “Awaken,” “Gates of Delirium” and especially “Close to the Edge.” Anderson co-authored the group’s biggest hits, including “I’ve Seen All Good People,” “Roundabout” and “Owner of A Lonely Heart.” Anderson also had great success with a series of albums he did with Vangelis. Most recently, he released the critically-acclaimed solo album entitled “Survival and Other Stories.”
