TERRE HAUTE — Homestead’s boys and girls cross country teams placed in the top 10 in both the girls and boys races at the Indiana High School Athletic Association’s State Finals on Saturday in Terre Haute.
The boys finished sixth overall and the girls took ninth.
The state champion titles were both taken by Fort Wayne schools — Carroll’s girls and Concordia’s boys.
Concordia scored 93 points to win the boys race. Second-place Carmel had 112 points. Brebeuf Jesuit took third, Columbus North fourth, Brownsburg fifth and Homestead sixth with 215 points — just one point behind Brownsburg.
Carroll won the girls title with 101 points, 42 points ahead of second-place Zionsville. Carmel finished third, Fishers fourth, Columbus North fifth, Brebeuf Jesuit sixth, Noblesville seventh, Valparaiso eighth, and Homestead’s girls scored 287 points to take ninth.
The boys were led by Jarred Neff in 24 with a time of 16:13.7.
Keagan Stuckey took 31st, Donald McArdle came in 63rd, Ethan Baitz 70th, Carter Cook 114th, Logan Weaver 162nd and Aidan Sheppard 181st.
Julia Dvorak paced the girls with a 12th-place finish in 18:32.7, and Amelia Faber came in 21st in 18:44.5.
Other girls finishers were Reagan Albers in 104th, Angelina Sedlaczek in 129th, Kyra Anderson in 141st, Elise Peckinpaugh in 157th and Skylar Kiess in 187th.
