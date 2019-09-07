FORT WAYNE — Homestead’s tennis team proved its dominance Saturday, winning the Carroll Invitational by lopsided scores over a highly competitive playing field.
Of the eight teams that competed, Homestead is ranked 2nd in the state, Carroll is 10th, Cathedral has been ranked as high as 7th, and Hamilton Southeastern and Canterbury are ranked in the top 20. Other teams that competed were Concord, Mississinewa and Delta.
The Spartans defeated Concord, Cathedral and Carroll all by 5-0 scores, capping the day with their win over the hosts in the championship round.
Daniel Gilbert battled for his win in No. 1 singles, defeating Carroll’s Luke Stoffel 6-1, 4-6, 10-7 in a long match — coming off another long match over Cathedral’s Ethen Eckhart, in a 6-2, 6-2, battle that was more competitive than the score showed.
“That was a real nice win for Daniel,” Mumma said.
Gilbert defeated his Concord opponent, Bryson Schrock, 6-1, 6-0.
In No. 2 singles, Andrew Meier won 6-0, 6-0 over his Concord opponent, 6-0, 6-1 over his Cathedral opponent, and 6-2, 6-0 over Carroll’s Griffin Martin.
Thaddeus Dressel’s day ended more quickly than his teammates. After defeating Concord 6-2, 6-0 and Cathedral 6-1, 6-0, his Carroll opponent, Josh Jackson, retired at 6-1, 1-0 after suffering from muscle cramps throughout the match.
The No. 1 doubles team of Bryant Zitlaw and Tim Steiner won 6-0, 6-1 over Concord, 6-1, 6-0 over Cathedral.
Against Carroll, Landon Sather and Tim Steiner swapped positions. The Spartans won 6-3, 6-3 over the Chargers’ Kyle Hoerr and Ethan Koeneman.
After the Spartans lost one of its No. 2 doubles players to injury the week prior against Carmel, coach Mumma tried out three combinations of players at the No. 2 doubles spot at the invite.
Sather and Sebastian Cowan won 6-0, 6-0 against Concord. Sather and Will Grinsfelder won 6-1, 6-0 over Cathedral, and Steiner and Grinsfelder won 6-1, 6-1 over Carroll’s Max Carmody and Tyler Gibson.
“We’re just trying to see what works and who will fit where,” Mumma said. “We have two kids who are very capable — we’re just trying to find match-ups and who can play with who.”
Fortunately for Mumma, the Spartans’ squad is full of depth. Some say the team is better this season than last, despite the graduation of David Heiney, who was a four-time all-state player.
“I’m not ready to say we’re better yet, but we’re headed in that direction,” Mumma said. “We’re really deep and our team is really close.”
The Spartans were knocked off by Carmel in the state championship last season. When Homestead faced Carmel two weeks ago, it was neck-and-neck and close to winning before senior Jack Yankosky’s injury.
“We played them well in all five spots,” Mumma said. “We won two, they won two — it came down to that. If and when we play them again, we can beat them.”
Homestead has a history of successful tennis squads — a culture for the sport has fostered much talent, which Mumma says is thanks in part to Wildwood Racquet Club.
“They make it easy and fun, which is important,” Mumma said.
The tennis team hosts Carroll on Tuesday, Sept. 17 for a rematch, which Carroll head coach Kyle Stoffel says the Chargers’ are already preparing for.
“We’re going to use what we learned today (at the invite) to get stronger teach time we see them,” Stoffel said.
