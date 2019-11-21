The 34th annual Visiting Nurse holiday memorial service and tree lighting will be at a new location for 2019.
The observance will be from 5-6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, at University of Saint Francis’ Robert Goldstine Performing Arts Center, 431 W. Berry St., in downtown Fort Wayne. This year’s event features performances by the Fort Wayne Children’s Choir, speakers and the lighting of the Memorial Tree.
The origins of Visiting Nurse’s annual holiday memorial tree lighting ceremony go back to 1985, the year Visiting Nurse began offering Medicare-supported hospice services to the community. It is a special program designed to honor departed loved ones during one of the most cherished holiday seasons. “It is our hope that this event will bring back wonderful memories of days past and hope and love for the future,” the agency said in a statement.
Families donating lights to the holiday memorial tree help support the operations of Visiting Nurse, a United Way-funded non-profit agency that serves everyone, regardless of ability to pay. Visit http://www.vnfw.org to learn more.
