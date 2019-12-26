A recent musical at Leo Jr.-Sr. High School marked a first for East Allen County Schools.
“School House Rock Jr.” was the first such junior high production, and it was the result of a priority set by the School Board.
The musical is based on a 1993 musical based on a 1970s cartoon.
Board member Terry Jo Lightfoot mentioned the connection during remarks at a Dec. 17 meeting at Woodlan High School.
She said the district had resolved to open such opportunities to seventh- and eight-graders and had set aside funding for that purpose. “I was glad to see that come to fruition,” she said.
“I learned a lot about conjunctions,” she joked, calling attention to the subject material.
Superintendent Marilyn Hissong also had attended the musical, typically gathering photos for the district’s Facebook page. “I remembered the songs. My daughter did not,” she said.
Aaron Mann directed the musical, assisted by Shelby Renier.
