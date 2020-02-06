Until last month, Homestead girls basketball head coach Rod Parker has spent every day of every basketball season for the past 19 years dedicating his time and energy to the team — leading the squad to 16 winning seasons, planning practices, scouting opponents, and being an active leader in the district’s youth programs.
All of that changed this season; however, as Parker discovered he had cancer that spread throughout his body.
It started with a three-pound tumor in his kidney.
“I had it for 5-8 years and didn’t know,” Parker said. “The problem was, it spread to other organs and required a pretty lengthy surgery, and so on, to get it treated.”
For the first time in 19 years, and during his daughter’s senior season, Parker had to set basketball aside to undergo treatment. The team was left to carry on in his absence.
“When I was diagnosed in December, I had to remind them that this is their journey,” Parker said. “They had to stay focused and I was no more important than any of them. They had to build on their relationships, trust our assistant coaches, and keep moving things forward.”
The team did just that, as the Spartans only lost one game in the month of December — by two points to a strong Ohio team, Notre Dame Academy.
“They played really good basketball and used those relationships and friendships to stay strong and continue to play as one group,” Parker said.
Despite undergoing a lengthy and difficult surgery, Parker was only out of the gym for four games — two when he was in the ICU, and the next two when he was recovering, when “there was no way I could leave the house.”
At the beginning of the holiday tournament in late December, Parker was able to return to the bench to support the team, which was still under the direction of interim head coach Kara Ankenbruck.
“I got to sit on the end of the bench and be supportive … throw my two-cents in here and there,” Parker said.
Though back on the bench, Parker was still recovering.
“In the first few games, it was pretty easy to stay calm because I wasn’t feeling very good,” he said. “The last couple, I started getting more vocal and getting involved as I was feeling better.”
Working his way back into his role as head coach has provided strength and purpose in a time when many would face despair.
“Basketball has been a good thing for me,” Parker said. “Coming back, giving me something to do, pulling from the kids’ energy and relationships — I’m just excited to be around the team.”
His daughter, Rylie, has continued to stay strong and be a leader for the squad.
“She’s been very strong and a great captain leader for our team. She’s handled it as well as you’d expect a 17-year-old to handle this situation,” Parker said.
The Spartans began sectional play this week and took on New Haven in the opening round at South Side. With only one loss on the season, many have had high hopes for another Spartan tournament run this season.
“We just have to take it one game at a time,” Parker said. “We’ve had a really good season and the kids have played a lot of good basketball on both sides of the court. We just have to play hard and keep doing the things we’ve been doing. If we can shoot it well and defend the way we expect to defend, I like our chances of advancing in the tournament.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.