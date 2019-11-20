Fort Wayne’s Downtown Improvement District will present Holly Shopping on Saturday, Nov. 30, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. in conjunction with Shop Small Saturday.
Holly Shopping promises an emphasis on small business, unique gifts and a stress-free environment. Eight free trolleys will transport shoppers around Downtown Fort Wayne as well as the Wells Street and West Main corridors. Three different trolley routes will connect visitors to nearly 50 stops with more than 100 shopping opportunities, activities and dining options to choose from.
Each heated trolley is equipped with docents to provide information and assist with trolley maps, giveaways and more. Trolley riders will enjoy beautiful decorations and holiday music and the first 200 riders will receive a free Holly Shopping commemorative gift tote.
Participating businesses will be decked out in all their holiday splendor and include boutiques, attractions, gift shops, pop-ups, art galleries and holiday activities like the Festival of Trees at the Embassy Theatre, Joyeux Noel at the Old Fort, Victorian Holiday Fun at the Botanical Conservatory and more.
“Support your favorite locations while discovering new or recently opened businesses you may have never visited,” the DIT said in a statement. “Many businesses along the routes will be offering special holiday items, one-day only discounts or goodies and refreshments to show their appreciation to shoppers who are choosing to shop local.”
This year the Holly Shopping Transfer Station will be located on the Arts United Plaza at Barr and Main streets. The Downtown Improvement District will host an information and seating area on the plaza to provide trolley maps and general information. Riders can catch a trolley for any of the three routes from this central transfer station and will also be in close proximity to shops, activities and dining options. To find parking options around the Holly Shopping Transfer Station, or close to a favorite store or activity for an enjoyable walking experience, download the Holly Shopping guide and check out the parking map at HollyShopping.com.
This year the trolleys will start an hour earlier (10 a.m.-4 p.m.) to let everyone get a jump on all the holiday shopping, dining and fun.
Holly Shopping is presented by the Downtown Improvement District and sponsored by Fort Wayne Newspapers, Hanning & Bean Enterprises Inc., Lutheran Health Network, Wane 15, Mutual Bank, Fort Wayne Metals, Club Car, Arts Campus Fort Wayne, Wells Street Corridor, Main Street Corridor, Majic 95.1 and Classic Hits 101.7.
For more information and to download the map visit HollyShopping.com.
