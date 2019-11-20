BLUFFTON — Wells Community Theater will present a production of the classic holiday story “A Charlie Brown Christmas” on three dates in December. WCT is a segment of the Creative Arts Council of Wells County.
Shows are Dec. 13 and 14 at 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 15 at 2:30 p.m. in the Arts, Commerce & Visitors Centre, 211 Water St., Bluffton.
This production is directed by Otto “Tank” Lowe and will feature young community actors ages 8 to 18.
To buy tickets or to sponsor the show, contact the Creative Arts office at (260) 824-5222. Tickets are also available online through the Creative Arts Council of Wells County’s website, www.wellscocreativearts.com/upcoming-shows.
“A Charlie Brown Christmas” is by Charles M. Schultz and adapted for the stage by Eric Schaeffer based on the television special by Bill Melendez and Lee Mendelson. When Charlie Brown complains about the overwhelming materialism he sees among everyone during the Christmas season, Lucy suggests that he become director of the school Christmas pageant.
Charlie Brown accepts, but this proves to be a frustrating endeavor. When an attempt to restore the proper holiday spirit with a forlorn little Christmas fir tree fails, he needs Linus’ help to discover the real meaning of Christmas.
Wells Community Theater is a volunteer organization that relies on individual and corporate support to offset production costs. Donations from the community are appreciated and encouraged. Various sponsorship opportunities are available.
The Creative Arts Council of Wells County’s mission is to encourage, present, and promote the arts for the benefit of each individual in the community it serves.
