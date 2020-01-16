Volunteer bird watchers identified 50 species during the Southwest Allen County Christmas Bird Count.
Despite the name, the count was held Jan. 4. Audubon groups across the country conduct the counts during the early winter, from Dec. 14 to Jan. 5. The Southwest count, organized by the Stockbridge Audubon Society, covered a 15-mile circle from Lafayette Center on the west to Hessen Cassel on the east, from Time Corners on the north to Ossian on the south.
Teams of field watchers met at 8 a.m. at Fox Island County Park before heading to their assigned territories. Spotters who counted the visitors at their backyard feeders joined field counters for a chili lunch at Fox Island, recording the species on an overhead projecter.
The count continued throughout the day, with Cynthia Powers tallying the final numbers.
Powers said the most remarkable sightings probably were of a bald eagle, a type of falcon known as a merlin, harrriers and a barred owl. None of the species were new to the count this year, the fifth year of the Southwest Allen count.
David Ward of Fort Wayne added the merlin, reporting that he saw it roosting at the corner of the park.
Of special interest was an Eastern phoebe, which Powers said normally has migrated south by January. “As usual, someone saw a yellow-rumped warbler,” Powers said in an email. “This warbler is the last to leave and the first to come back in the spring, because they can eat berries as well as insects.” She added, “It doesn’t pay to be ‘food fussy’ in the natural world.”
She said 17 field counters and eight feeder watchers reported their findings for the day.
The Christmas Bird Counts have been going on since 1900, and the data collected is part of the “Survival by Degrees” study that documents the loss of more than 3 billion individual birds in the last 50 years.
“We keep track of the number of spotters, miles traveled, etc., to make our data more scientifically useful. But nobody says we can’t have fun while doing it,” Powers wrote. “Tremendous credit goes to the great cooperation from the staff at Fox Island County Park which has hosted us for all five of the official Southwest Counts, plus the ‘experimental’ one we did in 2015.”
Stockbridge conducts field trips to birding sites and will resume with spring field trips perhaps as early as late March. Visit stockbridgeaudubon.org for informtion on field trips, to read newsletters and for information on joining.
Stockbridge is a chapter of National Audubon Society.
Fox Island County Park and neighboring Eagle Marsh are listed on the Indiana Audubon Society’s Indiana Birding Trail. For the full list visit indianabirdingtrail.com.
