(The Indiana Native Plant Society held its annual conference in Fort Wayne. The following report was prepared by INPS Northeast Chapter board member Lisa Esquivel Long.)
The Indiana Native Plant Society annual conference, held for the first time in northeastern Indiana in Fort Wayne, had 355 attendees, who snapped up all copies of INPS’ “Wake Up, Woods” books and were called to activism on climate change.
Patrick McMillan, biologist, naturalist, Clemson University professor and director of the South Carolina Botanical Garden, was keynote speaker for the event, hosted Nov. 9 at the Grand Wayne Convention Center by the Northeast Chapter.
“I never expected to come to Fort Wayne and see this,” McMillan said as he looked at the crowd. “I can’t tell you how blown away I am.”
McMillan took the garden from a $10,000 budget to $2 million and “filled all space with life.” He called on attendees to not simplify their landscapes with homogenous plants separated by mulch and instead to “intersect beauty.” During his encore speech on hummingbirds, he entertained the audience with slow-motion video of the birds.
“This is the part that’s going to make me cry,” an attendee said before Kevin Tungesvick, a senior ecologist at restoration firm Eco Logic and who has a bachelor of science degree in atmospheric science, presented about climate change and issued a call for activism.
The dramatic rise in warming started in the 1960s, and the Earth no longer can radiate out the heat it once did because the energy is blocked from escaping by greenhouse gases. As things continue, Indiana high average temperatures will rise from 97 to 111. Because plants don’t move fast, they’ll die out in Indiana like the American beech (Fagus grandifolia) and the state tree, the tulip (Liriodendron).
“We cannot fix this by changing our light bulbs,” he said.
It requires changes in energy companies that need to be converting to renewable sources, he said.
Michael Homoya, who wrote the text for “Wake Up, Woods,” and Gillian Harris, who did the illustrations, signed copies of the books. INPS Treasurer Don Gorney reported sales well above the usual total with the bookstore closing early because of a lack of books.
Homoya injected a bit of levity while challenging attendees’ knowledge of people, places and plants during a quiz.
Author Sharon Sorenson described how she turned the loss of a tree into a thriving habitat for birds.
Conference attendees did a bit of sharing at the native plant seed swap. Mark Sheehan, swap coordinator, reported 30 donors gave nearly 89,000 seeds from 65 species including wild quinine (Parthenium integrifolium), Eastern wahoo (Euonymus atropurpureus), spicebush (Lindera benzoin), pawpaw (Asimina triloba) and Michigan lily (Lilium michiganense).
Alyssa Nyberg, manager of the Kankakee Sands Native Plant Nursery, shared information on how to germinate those native seeds.
The event included the following pre- and post-conference trips:
*Betsy Yankowiak, director of preserves and programs at Little River Wetlands, took attendees on a tour of Eagle Marsh, a restored wetland that has the Continental Divide going through it.
*Natalie Haley, Fox Island naturalist, gave a look at the sand dunes there.
*Eric Ummel, garden supervisor at Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation, took a group through the recently opened riverfront Promenade Park alongside the St. Marys River.
*Nate Cardelli, of Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory, guided nine conferencegoers through its plant displays.
*Tony Fleming, geologist at Chain O’Lakes State Park, about 34 minutes northwest of Fort Wayne, took 22 hikers to look at the kettles, kames and other features there.
Fleming also spoke at the conference about the glaciers and their impact on Indiana. The resulting geological forms affect what grows there.
Two Northeast Chapter members, who asked to remain anonymous, donated money to provide a pre-conference reception with a cash bar and light buffet.
