Girls soccer shuts out Warsaw, Marion
A single goal by Lauren Moellering earned the Lady Spartans a 1-0 win against Warsaw on Thursday, Sept. 5. Earlier in the week, the team defeated Marion 7-0. Moellering scored 2 goals that night, while Madison Barnhardt, Emily Barsantee, Madison Morris, Sara Poiry and Taylor Archbold each scored 1.
Girls golf wins against Dwenger
The Lady Spartan golf team defeated Bishop Dwenger 160-191 Wednesday, Sept. 4, at Coyote Creek. Madi Dabagia led the team with a 37, followed by Morgan Dabagia with a 38. Simone Senk shot a 42, Megan Yoder a 43, and Olivia Render a 44.
Volleyball falls to Dwenger, defeats Snider
The Spartans lost a tough match against Bishop Dwenger on Thursday, Sept. 5, falling 25-17, 25-13, 25-11. Haidyn Carrico earned 7 kills. Kaitlyn Peters tallied 11 digs. Hannah Gaither had 13 assists, while Lexi Durnell put up 1 block. Gaither, Emily Wilcox and Mikayla Kelly each earned an ace.
The team won against Snider 25-19, 25-13, 25-20 on Tuesday, Sept. 3. Wilcox and Durnell each earned 10 kills. Durnell and Anna Moster put up 2 blocks. Peters recorded 19 digs, while Gaither had 18 assists and Wilcox had 4 aces.
Boys soccer defeats North Side
The Spartan boys soccer team won its opening match of the Carroll Classic Thursday, Sept. 5, beating North Side 5-2. Blake Byus and Rocco Zirille each had 2 goals, while Sam Cohen earned 1. Collin Crandal had 2 assists.
Compiled by David Fenker
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.