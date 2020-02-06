The Clyde Theatre in Fort Wayne will welcome the Allman Betts Band at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7.
The show features special guests JD Simo and Jackson Stokes.
Tickets are on sale online at www.clydetheatre.com, over the phone at (800) 514-3849 or in person at The Clyde box office and other locations.
Devon Allman, son of Gregg Allman, and Duane Betts, son of Dickey Betts, have teamed up to create The Allman Betts Band. After a year touring as “The Devon Allman Project with special guest Duane Betts,” the sons of southern rock decided to take it one step further and completely join forces to form The Allman Betts Band. The new band includes Devon Allman, Duane Betts, Berry Oakley Jr. (son of original Allman Brothers Band bassist Berry Oakley), Johnny Stachela (slide guitar), and Devon Allman Project percussionists R. Scott Bryan and John Lum.
The Allman Betts Band worldwide tour features new songs alongside the classic Allman Brothers and Gregg Allman tunes, in honor of the 50th anniversary of The Allman Brothers Band.
Located in Quimby Village on the southwest side of downtown Fort Wayne, The Clyde is a former movie theater originally built in 1951. It consists of a main performance hall featuring more than 21,000 square feet of floor space.
