NEW HAVEN — New Haven’s girls basketball team snapped a six game losing streak by defeating Northeast 8 Conference foe DeKalb on Friday, Jan. 10, 53-42.
New Haven found itself in a hole early on, trailing 14-8 after the first quarter; however, the second quarter was a much different story, as the Bulldogs outscored DeKalb 18-2 to take a 26-16 lead at halftime.
New Haven carried its momentum into the third quarter, coring 14 points to the Barons’ nine to hold a 40-33 advantage going into the fourth.
The Barons attempted a comeback, scoring 17 points while holding New Haven to 13, but New Haven held on for the 53-42 win.
Kayla Williams led the team with 16 points and eight rebounds. A’varcia Nard also had 16 points with seven rebounds. Tamara Wade added nine points, five assists and four steals.
