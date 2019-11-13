Leo-Cedarville is putting out the welcome mat for Coming Home for Christmas.
The event is 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at the Leo-Cedarville Park Pavilion, 9825 St. Joseph St.
This year’s celebration will have a slightly different look. Instead of featuring decorated Christmas trees, the 2019 event will feature specially created Christmas wreaths, which will be offered at a silent auction.
The same popular Santa will be back, an organizer said. This time, Saint Nick will greet his public from a vintage camper. Santa will pose for photos with his visitors. Local photographer Holly Heath will post the photos on social media, and also can arrange Christmas photos for a fee.
Leo-Cedarville Foundation board member Michele Hadley said Coming Home for Christmas is about supporting local businesses. “It’s an opportunity for families and businesses to come together in the Leo area to celebrate Christmas,” she said.
She said companies will submit wreaths that have been decorated to represent those companies. “We will have an opportunity to bid on them and we’re encouraging businesses to hang the wreath on a different door than your own (to call attention to it),” she said.
“Last year we promoted Christmas trees and we had about 40 trees represented and this year we’re hoping to have about 50 wreaths,” Hadley said.
She said the Leo-Cedarville Foundation is working in cooperation with the Parks Department and City Council.
“They’ve always had a meet-with-Santa,” she said.”Santa’s been coming to this facility for years. Local churches will supply refreshments. So we’re getting everybody involved.”
She was sure to say that guests should expect “the same traditional Santa they’ve had for years.”
Hadley said anyone who would like to contribute a wreath should text or call her at 260-704-5449.
