August 23

2 traffic stops

00:22 Indecent exposure, 7500 block of East SR 930

11:35 Escort, 200 block of North Rufus Street

August 24

2 traffic stops

15:25 Follow-up at Berthaud and Edgerton roads

20:45 EMS assist, 500 block of South Street

August 25

No reports

August 26

2 Zach checks

11:17 Cat investigation, 7200 block of Moeller Road

17:29 Disturbance, 1400 Bo Green Road

21:38 Party armed, 5400 block of Old Maumee Road

August 27

08:58 Disturbance at Doyle and Dawkins roads

12:12 Disturbance, 7000 block of East SR 930

August 28

07:11 Assist, 800 block of East Lincoln Highway

13:46 Property damage crash at Adams Center and Moeller roads

19:49 Serving warrant, 1300 block of Killmallie Lane

August 29

05:27 Audible alarm, 6900 block of East SR 930

09:03 Serving warrant, 400 block of Green Street

09:37 Serving warrant, 5400 block of Old Maumee Road

10:05 Serving warrant, 1300 block of Summit Street

12:50 Serving protective order, 200 block of West Lincoln Highway

13:05 Dog investigation, 1200 block of Summit Street

18:45 Traffic hazard at Maplecrest and Nelson roads

18:51 Disabled vehicle at Nelson and Maplecrest roads

20:37 Serving warrant, 6900 block of East SR 930

21:22 Meet, 3100 block of Elkwood Court

23:20 Traffic stop, Lincoln Highway at Sturm Avenue

August 30

05:37 Disabled vehicle at US 30 and Doyle Road

14:00 Serving warrant, 6900 block of East SR 930

16:32 Serving warrant, 1100 block of Hartzell Street

16:54 Serving warrant, 9000 block of Forestdale Drive

23:55 Vandalism at Edgerton and Ryan roads

August 31

21:44 Traffic stop at Parrot and Hartzell roads

September 1

00:57 Suspicious vehicle, 600 block of North Main Street

01:15 Traffic stop at Parrot and Hartzell roads

16:20 Domestic, 9500 block of Iroquois Trace

21:19 Traffic stop at SR 930 and Adams Center Road

23:15 Domestic, 6900 block of East SR 930

September 2

00:35 Disabled vehicle, 1900 block of I-469 Northbound

08:26 Suspicious person, 1500 block of East SR 930

September 3

07:14 Personal injury crash at Moeller and Adams Center roads

10:25 Serving warrant, 6000 block of Moeller Road

10:50 Serving warrant, 1300 block of Summit Street

September 4

06:43 Personal injury crash at Adams Center and Seiler roads

08:17 Serving protective order, 400 block of Eben Street

12:48 Traffic hazard, 6900 block of East SR 930

21:01 Personal injury crash at Adams Center and Seiler roads

22:10 Traffic stop at Minnich and Moeller roads

September 5

00:36 Traffic stop, Lincoln Highway at Broadway Street

08:46 Serving warrant, 1300 block of Summit Street

08:47 Serving protective order, 500 block of South Street

11:39 Serving protective order, 500 block of South Street

11:41 Serving protective order, 800 block of West Lincolnway Highway

11:46 Serving protective order, 1300 block of Green Road

September 6

09:48 Traffic stop, Lincoln Highway at Sturm Avenue

10:03 Dog investigation, 1000 Bell Avenue

10:58 Eviction, 5000 block of New Haven Avenue

11:41 Community Oriented Policing, 900 block of Homestead Drive

21:55 Traffic stop at Parrot and Hartzell roads

