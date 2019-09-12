August 23
2 traffic stops
00:22 Indecent exposure, 7500 block of East SR 930
11:35 Escort, 200 block of North Rufus Street
August 24
2 traffic stops
15:25 Follow-up at Berthaud and Edgerton roads
20:45 EMS assist, 500 block of South Street
August 25
No reports
August 26
2 Zach checks
11:17 Cat investigation, 7200 block of Moeller Road
17:29 Disturbance, 1400 Bo Green Road
21:38 Party armed, 5400 block of Old Maumee Road
August 27
08:58 Disturbance at Doyle and Dawkins roads
12:12 Disturbance, 7000 block of East SR 930
August 28
07:11 Assist, 800 block of East Lincoln Highway
13:46 Property damage crash at Adams Center and Moeller roads
19:49 Serving warrant, 1300 block of Killmallie Lane
August 29
05:27 Audible alarm, 6900 block of East SR 930
09:03 Serving warrant, 400 block of Green Street
09:37 Serving warrant, 5400 block of Old Maumee Road
10:05 Serving warrant, 1300 block of Summit Street
12:50 Serving protective order, 200 block of West Lincoln Highway
13:05 Dog investigation, 1200 block of Summit Street
18:45 Traffic hazard at Maplecrest and Nelson roads
18:51 Disabled vehicle at Nelson and Maplecrest roads
20:37 Serving warrant, 6900 block of East SR 930
21:22 Meet, 3100 block of Elkwood Court
23:20 Traffic stop, Lincoln Highway at Sturm Avenue
August 30
05:37 Disabled vehicle at US 30 and Doyle Road
14:00 Serving warrant, 6900 block of East SR 930
16:32 Serving warrant, 1100 block of Hartzell Street
16:54 Serving warrant, 9000 block of Forestdale Drive
23:55 Vandalism at Edgerton and Ryan roads
August 31
21:44 Traffic stop at Parrot and Hartzell roads
September 1
00:57 Suspicious vehicle, 600 block of North Main Street
01:15 Traffic stop at Parrot and Hartzell roads
16:20 Domestic, 9500 block of Iroquois Trace
21:19 Traffic stop at SR 930 and Adams Center Road
23:15 Domestic, 6900 block of East SR 930
September 2
00:35 Disabled vehicle, 1900 block of I-469 Northbound
08:26 Suspicious person, 1500 block of East SR 930
September 3
07:14 Personal injury crash at Moeller and Adams Center roads
10:25 Serving warrant, 6000 block of Moeller Road
10:50 Serving warrant, 1300 block of Summit Street
September 4
06:43 Personal injury crash at Adams Center and Seiler roads
08:17 Serving protective order, 400 block of Eben Street
12:48 Traffic hazard, 6900 block of East SR 930
21:01 Personal injury crash at Adams Center and Seiler roads
22:10 Traffic stop at Minnich and Moeller roads
September 5
00:36 Traffic stop, Lincoln Highway at Broadway Street
08:46 Serving warrant, 1300 block of Summit Street
08:47 Serving protective order, 500 block of South Street
11:39 Serving protective order, 500 block of South Street
11:41 Serving protective order, 800 block of West Lincolnway Highway
11:46 Serving protective order, 1300 block of Green Road
September 6
09:48 Traffic stop, Lincoln Highway at Sturm Avenue
10:03 Dog investigation, 1000 Bell Avenue
10:58 Eviction, 5000 block of New Haven Avenue
11:41 Community Oriented Policing, 900 block of Homestead Drive
21:55 Traffic stop at Parrot and Hartzell roads
