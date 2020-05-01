Renetta Williams, director of HealthVisions Midwest of Fort Wayne (HVM), has retired after 20 years of service to the ministry.
Sharon Tubbs has assumed Williams’ duties at the agency, 2135 S. Hanna St., Suite 300.
"Taking on a new leadership role is always an adjustment," Tubbs wrote in an email. "Taking on leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic takes the word adjustment to a whole new level. There's a lot of newness and uncertainty in the community right now. But myself and the staff for HealthVisions Midwest of Fort Wayne are committed to working as a team to advocate for the needs of the under-served. In recent weeks, our community health workers have offered presentations and educational tools to relieve anxiety and depression for clients struggling during the pandemic. Of course, we would normally offer these tools in group settings, but we've adjusted by doing one-on-one calls and conference calls. We're also transitioning to do programs as online video conferences
"We know that our services are vital. Statistics tell us that a disproportionate number of African Americans in Allen County and nationwide are affected by and dying from this virus. Experts believe the numbers highlight long-known disparities in healthcare, where African Americans have higher rates of diabetes, high blood pressure, and other chronic conditions that exacerbate COVID-19. Economics and social status likely play a role, as well.'
HVM strives to meet the needs of poor and underserved families and individuals in Allen County.
HealthVisions has programs dealing with mental health, diabetes, as well as obesity and nutrition among minority populations.
Under Williams’ leadership, the agency has offered medical interpretation for Latino residents and health education for the most vulnerable populations.
In 2003, she formed the Allen County Health Disparity Coalition (ACHDC), which began with 10 area agencies and has grown to over 90 organizations that work to stay informed and to address health disparities affecting minorities, according to the announcement from HVM. Coalition members participate in regular health and wellness clinics, offering free testing and health screenings to the uninsured and working poor. In 2009, the coalition started its first community-based participatory research project, resulting in the first local research on minorities and diabetes. Williams and her team also introduced Allen County to the Community Health Worker program and became the first organization in Indiana to receive certification. Today, HVM continues to lead the state in training community health workers, according to the announcement. Among numerous other awards, the Fort Wayne Urban League honored Williams in 2017 as a community “Lion” for her contributions.
Tubbs has been the community liaison for the St. Joseph Community Health Foundation for the past four years, working to expand the organization’s Healthy Eating Active Living (HEAL) Program. In 2019, the NAACP recognized her for her efforts to improve health in Fort Wayne’s black community. Previously, she worked professionally for nearly 20 years as a newspaper reporter and manager in the greater Philadelphia area and in Florida. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Indiana University, a master’s degree in human services counseling from Liberty University and is a member of the American Association of Christian Counselors. She will be tasked with developing new community partnerships and collaborating with local faith-based institutions, health and social service agencies. She will use her relationship with the St. Joseph Community Health Foundation and others to forge collaborative partnerships that will benefit HealthVisions Midwest of Fort Wayne clients, according to the announcement.
"As director, my goal is to carry on HealthVisions' mission by continuing our small group programming and quarterly wellness clinics, while also increasing our collaboration with local organizations and churches. Moving forward, we will incorporate technology and social media into our outreach and collaborative strategies. We'll also boost advocacy efforts through the Allen County Health Disparity Coalition. HealthVisions coordinates the coalition, which meets monthly and includes social service agencies and health advocates countywide. The goal is to strengthen the coalition's voice in Allen County, helping agencies work together for change in this crucial fight to lessen health disparities among minorities."
HealthVisions Midwest of Fort Wayne is a ministry of the Poor Handmaids of Jesus Christ, the religious order that formerly owned St. Joseph Hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.