Concordia Lutheran High School students put their school’s value of servant leadership into action Oct. 4, volunteering their time to community organizations across northeast Indiana.
All 710 of the school’s students helped with various projects as part of Concordia’s annual Service Day, assisting in the efforts of organizations like Lutheran Life Villages, Community Harvest Food Bank, Turnstone and Camp Red Cedar.
“We’re trying to go in God’s name and show how He has given up so much for us, so we should be able to give up our day for other people and serve for God,” Gretchen Raney, a senior at Concordia, said.
Students traveled to various destinations in koinonia, or Christian fellowship, groups. There were 64 groups total this year — each one consisting of about 12 students. Each group regularly meets for chapel and devotion, and to share how their week is going, Raney explained. However, Service Day is a once-a-year opportunity that many students look forward to.
Raney and her fellow group members lent a hand at St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store on South Calhoun Street. The store not only offers affordable used items to the general public, but also provides for those who can’t afford clothing, furniture or other household items they need through a special referral system.
“So far we’ve been organizing, dusting, cleaning off tables, folding linens and organizing them by colors, sorting shoes and sorting hangers so they’re easier to get to,” Raney said while bundling clothing hangers with rubber bands. “It’s a lot of work, but it’s pretty fun.”
Each koininia group selects its work site for Service Day. Several groups picked new projects this year. One group assisted Neighborlink in painting fire hydrants around the Wells Street neighborhood, and others chose to go as far as Camp Lutherhaven in Albion, Oak Farm Montessori School in Avilla and the Kendallville Animal Shelter.
Raney transferred to Concordia as a junior last year. During her first service day, in 2018, she went with a group to an elderly person’s home where they washed windows, cleaned out their garage, vacuumed inside the house and cleaned difficult-to-access areas upstairs. This year, students visited with residents at several nursing homes and senior living communities, including Kingston, Brookdale and Georgetown Place.
For some groups, the answer to the question “What help does my neighbor need?” was simply time in good company. Many Concordia students simply chose to spend their day reading to elementary school students or doing puzzles with the elderly.
“It’s good just to be with people and share our school’s name,” Raney said.
