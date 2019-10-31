LEO-CEDARVILLE — “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” may be written by Shakespeare, but it’s no challenge for Leo Junior-Senior High School’s drama department.
The department, which has approximately 80 students, will premiere its fall play Nov. 7-9. The play is run by director Aaron Mann and two student co-directors, Elizabeth Graham and Makayla Edwards.
According to Mann, who’s in his first year as director, he wanted to pick a more challenging piece so he could expose his students to Shakespeare’s comedies. Leo students often discuss multiple Shakespeare tragedies in class, but not necessarily his comedies.
“We have a very student-led department: it’s a great program,” Mann said. “There’s been a lot of work spent outside of rehearsal.”
He credits his students with leading themselves, with some adult supervision, estimating he’s clocked at least 120 hours on the production, with his cast close behind with about 80 hours.
So far, one of the most challenging things about this production has been the language.
“People are intimidated by the text, but it’s all English,” Mann said. To help his cast, he had students focus on diction, articulation and projection, all of which he describes as fundamental skills, which make his students better communicators. This is Graham’s second year as student director and Edwards’ first year, although Edwards also has taken on a lead acting role as well as the head role for the production’s costume crew.
Together the two manage the drama department’s social media, spreading the word about the production, while also helping with staging and blocking, according to Graham.
It’s especially meaningful for them, since they’re both seniors and won’t be a part of the department next year.
“Being in charge is fun, being able to make the decisions,” Graham said.
“It’s a lot to take on, but it’s very rewarding,” Edwards said. She enjoys the process, despite the amount of stress it brings, she said.
For senior Sidney Panaretos, it’s also bittersweet. This is her eighth production, and she’s playing the role of Titania, the fairy queen. Despite her past experience, this is her first time doing Shakespeare.
“I did the musical in seventh grade year. It’s sad to see this is my last play, “ Panaretos said.
She admits that she was skeptical at first about the choice of play, but she’s enjoyed seeing it all come together. Her role includes a long monologue with her character’s husband, Oberon the fairy king.
What’s kept her coming back year after year is “how much this department is a family.” Another senior, Ashton Connelly, has also enjoyed meeting the challenges of this production.
“It’s supposed to be a comedy. We’ve brought the characters to life,” he said. Connelly joined the drama department last year, but had previously worked in the tech crew. Being in this year’s cast allows him to see how it is on both sides of the curtain, something he appreciates.
“It’s cool seeing it all come together,” Connelly said.
Tickets will costs $8 presale and $10 the night of the performances. Mann expects a large audience due to the classical nature of the piece. Special traditions will also be observed on closing night, including senior roses.
