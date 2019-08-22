LEO-CEDARVILLE — Leo’s football team is set to make the short trip to Woodlan on Friday, opening the season against the Warriors.
The Lions hosted Warsaw for a scrimmage on Friday, taking the opportunity to hone its skills through preseason action.
Leo is coming off a 7-4 record in 2018, looking to start the season with another win over the Warriors. Last year, the Lions picked up a 6-0 win over Woodlan in the first time they played their nearby opponent since 2014.
Leo’s home opener is Aug. 30 against Angola, and the Lions begin sectional play at Norwell on Sept. 6.
