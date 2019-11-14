Six bands from the Fort Wayne area brought home trophies from the Indiana State School Music Association marching band finals.
The competition was Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Ten bands marched in each of four classes according to school size.
The Spartan Alliance of Homestead High School took third place in Class A, which is for the largest schools. Carroll High School took 10th in that field.
North Side High School claimed eighth in Class B.
Norwell High School took fifth and Concordia Lutheran High School took sixth in Class C.
Woodlan High School took fifth place in Class D.
Woodlan
The Spirit of Woodlan marching band added to its numbers through the marching band season, finishing the year with 73 members.
Robert Slattery directs the band, which claimed a fifth-place finish in Class D after finishing eighth in 2018.
Slattery explained that the Woodlan show “1,000 Cranes” is about a Japanese story that if you fold a thousand origami cranes you will be granted a wish. “So this year there were cranes appearing everywhere in the band room and we had a parent who built a crane that looked like an origami crane and it was 14 feet tall and the wing span was about 36 feet,” Slattery said. “And he used winches and it rolled up, looking like kind of a rectangle. And he used the winches and it would appear.”
Slattery said the thrill of state finals never fades. “It’s hard to explain to the young kids what it’s like, just how impressive it is,” he said. “You get a chance to see the expressions on the kids’ faces when they walk in and they see just how big the stadium is. You explain that it’s not going to sound like any other venue, but they have to trust that all the other kids are playing their part.
“Just looking up at the big screen TV and seeing the band on the field, it’s very fun watching their faces.”
He said Woodlan has advanced to many state finals. That included with his predecessor, Terry Fisher, who went on to further success at DeKalb and now at Purdue Fort Wayne.
He said the school gives the band a good send-off. “The parents decorate the room. They let the kids know how important it is, and the veterans let the younger kids know what to expect. The staff tells them to enjoy it because you never know if you’re getting back there or not,” he said.
As with other schools, Woodlan now turns to concert band and jazz band, and the color guard will take up winter guard. “And this year for the first time we’re looking at doing some winter percussion,” Slattery said.
Homestead
Director Brad Wadkins led the 244-member Spartan Alliance to the school’s 33rd consecutive ISSMA marching band finals.
The 3rd-place finish maintained the band’s placement from 2018. The band placed first in 2017.
Avon placed first and Carmel placed second.
“We were extremely pleased with the performance Saturday night,” Wadkins said in a phone interview Monday. “We just thought the kids did an outstanding job.”
In a social media post, Wadkins said the band hit a new milestone of 30 straight Final Four finishes. That streak has included eight times as state runners-up and six times as state champions.
“I am proud of the staff, parents and students of the Homestead Spartan Alliance Band,” he wrote.
“The band will be working hard this week to attempt to qualify for their sixth BOA Grand National Finals,” he wrote.
The Spartan Alliance will compete Nov. 14-16 at the Bands of America Grand National Championships at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, marching at 6 p.m. Thursday. As of Nov. 7, 91 bands from across the country had enrolled for preliminary competition Thursday and Friday. Thirty-six bands will make the Saturday semifinals, and 12 will reach the finals Saturday night. Follow marching.musicforall.org for semifinals and finals schedules.
The title of Homestead’s 2019 show is “The Reclamation Project.” Mobile props create two sections of a city street. Colorful, floral images emerge as the show progresses.
Homestead students and their families gathered Sunday for the traditional potluck luncheon at the high school. Students would pose for photos in front of a backdrop presenting the Homestead motto “We Believe.”
A table at the front of the cafeteria held trophies earned throughout the current season, including the regional championship trophy from the BOA Regional in Toledo.
Another Homestead tradition played out about 11 p.m. Saturday as Class A bands exited the Lucas Oil field, marching into the tunnel from a corner of the field. Homestead parents and alumni set up positions at that corner, and cheered on each of the 10 participating bands.
Band parent Rebecca Todd gathered a season’s worth of lost-and-found items to be claimed by band families at her first band potluck. It was one day after her first state finals as a band parents. Her freshman daughter, Natalie Todd, plays clarinet.
“I was impressed with all of the bands, all of the effort that the kids gave,” she said of Saturday’s band finals. “Of course I was very proud of Homestead and how hard all the kids had worked.
“One of the things that struck me the most was getting to experience the Homestead fan base at the end of the show when we all went over to the corner of the stadium (where bands exit). And we all stood and cheered very loudly for every band and repeated their school cheer if we knew it. And they smiled and waved and cheered back and I was very impressed by that.
“I had heard how great the Homestead fan base was, and it was a real thrill to experience that as a freshman parent.”
Bryen Warfield is the assistant band director.
Drum majors are Kaitlin Brenneke, Isaac Dluzak, Julie Epling, Ben Miller and Josephine Santiago.
Carroll
The Carroll Charger Pride repeated as ISSMA Class A finalists. In 2018, Carroll placed eighth in the 10-band field.
Doug Hassell directs the Carroll band, which includes 175 members in the band and guard.
The title of the 2019 show is “Shine.”
North Side
First-year band director Aaron King led the Marching Legends of North Side High School to another Class B finals appearance. The eighth-place award followed a sixth-place finish in 2018.
King is a son of longtime North Side director Ed King, who still assists with the Marching Legends.
The 2019 show is entitled “Into the Light.” The younger King said band enrollment grew as the season progressed, from 135 at the time of the first festival to 150 band members. “We added some additional musicians and personnel to fly in the classic flag that we had and some color guard alternatives,” he said.
He gave credit to several staff members, including color guard director Danielle Burgette and assistant director Marcus Farr.
He said Principal Dave West has been extremely supportive. “You can’t have a marching band that’s state caliber without a principal that really wants one,” King said.
King had assisted North Side at numerous state finals, but this was his first as director. “State finals is my favorite holiday and when you’re down there and you’re working all year to try to be as perfect as possible and you’re on the sidelines, it’s just pure exhilaration,” he said. “The kids are in the zone and they’re playing and marching as close to perfect as humanly possible.”
With the marching season over, the instrumental music department has a busy winter ahead. “The Wildsiders have won the state title the past two years, and I know they’re really looking forward to the jazz season,” he said. “Only eight make it to the state finals, so that’s a huge deal.”
Concordia Lutheran
The 64-member Marching Cadets presented the show “How Great Thou Art.”
Jennifer Porath finished her first season as marching band director at the high school at which she once marched and from which she graduated.
The Marching Cadets improved to sixth place after finishing eighth in 2018.
She said this marked Concordia’s 13th consecutive year at state finals.
“It’s been super fun,” she said. “Class C is good competition. It keeps you on your toes and there are some great bands in Class C both on and off the field.”
“I graduated from Concordia and had Mrs. (Diane) Moellering as my director, so I know the program well. It’s great to be on the flip-side of it. Being in front of lots of people always gets your nerves up. We practice super hard and we just go out there and leave our hearts on the field.
“I know there were a lot of seniors and some tears were shed but very much tears of joy. It’s sentimental and bittersweet to be done. It’s always an exhausting season and we do put a lot of emotion into our show.”
The music doesn’t end but merely changes as the program enters another season. “We have our big Christmas concert coming up at the Embassy, the symphonic band, the jazz band, the orchestra and the a cappella choir,” she said. Tickets for the Dec. 15 concert are available through the school.
Norwell
The Marching Knights of Norwell High School placed fifth in Class C. Cory Kelly directs the band, which claims 81 musicians and guard. The 2019 show was entitled “Angelus Intus: The Angel Within.”
“Saturday was a really good day,” Kelley said. The fifth-place finish was Norwell’s best since 2013. The band has won three state titles and has been runner-up three times.
“There’s nothing quite like it,” he said of state finals. “It’s a rush of emotion and excitement and anticipation, all wrapped into one. Seeing the kids — they’re so intense and just giving the best performance that they can.”
Norwell took part in 10 contests this year, including festivals, Bands of America shows and ISSMA events.
“There’s something to be said about earning your spot, to be among those great bands,” Kelley said. “Every year I just feel like the class keeps getting better and the music and the pageantry and what the kids are doing these days keeps getting better and better.”
Looking toward winter, he said Norwell will take part in winter guard and will have a winter percussion ensemble. “Both of our groups were state finalists last year so we’re hoping to repeat that, and we also have concert band and jazz band and solo and ensemble groups and pep band. It’s pretty much the full spectrum,” he said.
