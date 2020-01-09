Fort Wayne’s Voices of Unity Youth Choir will present a Praise Celebration fundraiser concert Sunday, Jan. 12. Marshall White will direct the concert at 5 p.m. at Purdue Fort Wayne’s Rhinehart Music Center, 2101 Coliseum Blvd. E, Fort Wayne.
Tickets can be obtained in advance at praisecelebration2020.com for $17 for adults, with discounts for seniors, students and children. Tickets will be $20 at the door, also with discounts, while tickets last.
Voices of Unity will welcome two special guests. Myron McKinley is the music director of Grammy-winning, genre-spanning Earth, Wind & Fire. Lady Brenda Ellis is the lead vocalist on several recordings by The Potter’s House Church Choir, Dallas, Texas.
The benefit performance will raise funds for Voices of Unity’s vocal focus and to support the organization’s full scope of programming, which also includes a dance, creative writing and a public speaking program, along with substance-based youth development and leadership classes.
