Homestead High School is helping to prepare its students for the future, and this year, it could be bigger than ever.
Homestead High School is hosting its annual College and Apprenticeship Fair from 6-7:30 p.m. Monday, March 9, in the school’s cafeteria and commons area. This is the first year the apprenticeship portion will be featured.
The program is open to the public, and there is no admission charge. All area high school students and/or their parents are invited to attend.
More than 90 four-year universities, two-year colleges and vocational schools located throughout the United States are expected to be in attendance. Representatives from various careers, armed services and financial institutions will be available for students and parents or guardians to ask questions.
Indiana University, Purdue University, Ohio State University, Harvard University and Savannah College of Art and Design are among some of the schools that will be present. More schools are expected to participate as the event gets closer.
Guidance Secretary Cindy Fitt explained the importance of offering the information to the students.
“Homestead recognizes that the trades are an important and notable career path, and we’d like to give our students an opportunity to learn and network with all post-secondary opportunities, not simply colleges and universities,” Fitt said.
Last year, approximately 325 programs were given to those in attendance with 98 representatives available, according to Fitt.
