GARRETT — Two anonymous business owners reached out to the local police department to provide 50 new bikes to area children this year. Their generous donations were in response to having found success, but grew up not having the resources to have bikes of their own.
Melinda Newman, community involvement leader for the Auburn Walmart store worked in conjunction the Garrett Police Department and Head Start to fit each of the children with a bike for his or her size, adding options including saddle bags and training wheels, where necessary. Families were contacted about the bikes that were set up in the pavilion with nametags on the handlebars of his or her assigned bike. A reception was held Nov. 3 with the Garrett Police Department helping pass out and register the bikes.
Police officer Tara Smurr thanked Auburn Walmart, city of Garrett, Mayor Todd Fiandt, Garrett Street Department, Garrett Police Department and Garrett-Keyser-Butler Head Start for making the project possible.
Cheers were offered for the anonymous donors Nov. 3.
Smurr thanked Newman for all the organization involved in the giveaway. The bikes were purchased through Walmart in Auburn and city employees picked up the boxed bicycles earlier in the week for assembly on three flatbeds and a huge trailer, according to Smurr.
“She just put a ton of work into this on top of her other responsibilities at Walmart to make sure that this happened,” Smurr said of Newman.
Smurr also thanked Sheena Weller from Head Start who helped provide contacts to help determine recipients for the bikes.
“It always amazes me of the generosity that we have — not only in Garrett but within DeKalb County,” said Newman. Two years ago, an anonymous donor provided 29 bikes to area children at Christmas time.
Vicki Brumbaugh of Altona watched the excitement as her granddaughter, Vayda Brumbaugh, 4, was assigned a colorful girls bike.
“This is awesome,” said Brumbaugh. “I can’t believe she was chosen to get one of the bikes.”
Conner Barger, 4, made “vroom vroom” sounds as he took his new Hot Wheels bike for a spin for the first time, wearing a big grin on his face.
Brennan said the program is offered every other year.
