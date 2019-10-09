Art admirers from surrounding counties and beyond will converge on a welcoming town from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday for the 12th Renaissance in Roanoke.
“We have a lot of people who come from Fort Wayne, from Wabash,” said Ruth Marsh, in her fifth year as co-chair. She said about 4,000 people will see the Main Street show. There is no admission charge.
Artists, too, come from a wide radius. “Our artists come from all over, several from Indianapolis,” Marsh said. “I have one coming from Bryan, Oho, one from Fishers or Carmel, Montpelier, artists from all over. Throughout the year I go to art shows and festivals all over and I say ‘We do wonderful show in Roanoke.’ I’m on my game.” By February of each year, she begins reaching out to confirm artists for the coming October.
Marsh and Rick Fisher direct the festival for the Roanoke Arts Council.
A Renaissance in Roanoke features local and regional artists who display and sell their original art, with live demonstrations by some of the artists.
A plein air paint-out is among the highlights. These artists arrive as early as 8 a.m. and set up their easels around town to begin painting or drawing. Visitors may watch as each artist captures a Roanoke scene on canvas. As the festival’s website explains, “Plein air painting, an artistic tradition dating back centuries, is French for painting in the open air, making use of natural light and shadows with the enjoyment of nature, landscape and the great outdoors.”
Art is judged in five categories, with awards for five categories and an overall winner.
Marsh said Charles Shepherd III, the president and CEO of the Fort Wayne Museum of Art, is among the carefully chosen judges. “When we can get Charles it’s a good day for us,” Marsh said.
Young artists in grades three, our and five at Roanoke Elementary School will present their art. “They’ve done this for years,” Marsh said. “Each class does something a little different. We get lots of parents to look at the paintings that their children and done and I think the children have a good time dong it.”
Children’s activities are offered, restaurants and food trucks are open, entertainment is presented, and student art exhibitions are shown.
Marsh is a member of the Roanoke Arts Council and the Lafontaine Arts Council in Roanoke. She expresses her own art through jewelry making. “I can’t draw a straight line. “I’m envious of those who can paint,” she said.
Visit renaissanceinroanoke.org for more details.
“It’s a nice event. We have fun all day long,” Marsh said. “I hope everyone comes and checks out the artwork in our beautiful little town.”
Marsh said the alliterative “Renaissance in Roanoke” alludes to the rebirth of the arts that followed the Middle Ages.
