Thirty-five New Haven High School students and a number of Fort Wayne area business, community and governmental representatives gathered at the school Thursday afternoon to launch the Fort Wayne United Tie Day Mentoring Program.
New Haven is the first area high school to participate in Tie Day Mentoring, which is a discussion-based program that connects professional men and women with young males. Each of the students was given a neck tie which will be worn on Fridays when they will meet the other participants and their mentors. NHHS administrators will be wearing ties on Fridays, as well.
Senior Darrell Jackson, who will be attending Purdue Fort Wayne to study graphic design and be a part of the track team, hosted the proceedings and introduced the speakers starting with Joe Jordan, co-chair of Fort Wayne United. In his brief remarks he said he is proud of these future community leaders and pointed out that “the best way to learn about achieving success is to talk with those who have gone before.”
Anna Murphy, principal of NHHS, said, “This is an awesome opportunity for our students to meet with mentors, partake in networking and learn how to handle various social situations. They’ve already met and have been measured for shirts.”
“I have the best kids here at New Haven High School,” she added.
New Haven Mayor Steve McMichael said he was excited to have the program launching in New Haven High School. “I’m proud of these young men for being part of this program which is designed to help us learn from each other and am looking forward to their becoming community leaders,” he said. McMichael presented a tie to Jay Mares, whom he will be mentoring.
Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry told the group that “wearing the tie is symbolic of the program and shows others that you’re confident and committed. I’m confident that you’ll all master tying a tie and that you’ll learn a lot through your partnership with your mentor. This is a unique, novel introduction to leadership.” He then presented one of his ties to the student he’ll be mentoring, Micah Kelly.
Facilitators and leaders of the program will be charged with engaging student participants in building trust and relationships that will empower them to overcome life’s obstacles and challenges. The program will focus on helping the young men build character, perseverance and a strong desire to be successful, responsible and caring adults.
The program will include community service opportunities, visits to local colleges and universities and participation in Fort Wayne United’s Choose Success Initiative. They’ll also participate in a conflict de-escalation and violence prevention workshop. Some of the students will make a presentation at an annual Gathering of Leaders (East Allen County Schools) board meeting.
Fort Wayne United is an initiative of Mayor Henry that places two national efforts under one umbrella: Cities United and My Brother’s Keeper. Its purpose is to create a safer city by enhancing opportunities and advancing youth advocacy specifically for black men and boys. By bringing together a group of passionate and committed leaders, the initiative educates, informs and engages the community in an effort to make positive change one neighborhood at a time. Tie Day Mentoring will be expanded to include Fort Wayne Community Schools.
The Boys & Girls Club of Fort Wayne, Renaissance YMCA and City Life are partnering with Fort Wayne United to provide the Tie Day Program. Sponsors are Papa John’s Pizza and Headwaters Church.
