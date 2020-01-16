A team of 14 volunteers from Leo United Methodist Church spent three days volunteering at the Midwest Missions Distribution Center in Pawnee, Illinois. The trip to the facility near Springfield capped a year of effort and giving by the church.
The school bags, diapers, children’s clothes and more were then shipped to Honduras.
“We drove to Illinois and we took a lot of useful items to the distribution center,” said Virginia Ruby, who directed the group and was one of the 14 delegates. “The distribution center sends clothing and food and pianos and church pews and everything you can think of to places in the United States that need them or in the case of the day we were there the were sending a shipment to Honduras.
“They may get things that they don’t need but another distribution center might need.”
Ruby said many of the 14 who made the trip are retired teachers. She taught at Indiana Tech for 25 years. Her husband, Jake, taught in the East Allen County Schools. “Some taught internationally,” she said. The group also included several veterans.
Ruby said the Leo volunteers worked three 8-hour days. “They had a lot of local people who worked a half-day one day a week or a couple days a week.”
The mission trip was months in the making. “In order to prepare for this we spent almost a year sewing because these people need a lot of things,” Ruby said. “We took 610 diapers. That might sound strange but you have to remember that a place like Honduras doesn’t have Pampers. So we made 610 diapers out of flannel material and we put diaper pins with them and sent them off to the people who need them.
“We also sent 40 blankets — I would call it more of a quilt. We sent 116 receiving blankets, 40 sets of girls’ clothes — a top and a pair of shorts to go with them — and we also sent boys’ tops and boys’ shorts and we crocheted 35 baby sweaters.”
Ruby said the church also made and donated 88 school bags. “We actually made a canvas bag and then we put in three spiral notebooks, a ruler, a pencil sharpener, a box of pencils, a box of colored pencils and a box of crayons,” Ruby said. “And while that doesn’t sound like much here if you go to a place like Honduras that’s a great help to the students who have nothing.”
A church member also cross-stitched Bible verses onto plastic and donated 300 verses.
Most of the material was purchased by the people who sewed or purchased by members of the church.
Ruby said it was no problem recruiting 14 people for the trip. “We had 16 but we had an illness so two had to drop out,” she said. “I think for people whose average age was probably 70 we did a good job out there. We worked hard and we had good fellowship and devotions in the evening and it was a good trip.”
“And we’re going the same week next year. We’ve already signed up for it,” Ruby said.
