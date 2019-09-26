The East Allen County Schools board unanimously approved a resolution at its Sept. 17 meeting that will allow more money to be put toward teachers’ salaries and benefits.
Kirby Stahly, assistant superintendent of administrative services, explained that Gov. Eric Holcomb and the General Assembly appropriated $150 million from the state general fund to the teacher retirement fund as part of the most recently budget passed.
The move was made to increase money available for teachers’ salaries.
In exchange, the school districts had to identify the amount of the reduction in their contribution rate and what they were going to do with the savings.
According to the resolution signed by the board, the estimated savings to the district is $615,374, and the savings will be distributed to all eligible staff in the form of compensation and/or benefits.
Sept. 17 also was the date of the public hearing for the EACS 2020 budget. No members of the public spoke at the hearing.
Stahly said that’s not unusual. Over the years one or two people have spoken, but it’s not uncommon to have no public statements at the budget hearing.
The budget was advertised in August, and the board likely will approve it on Oct. 15.
