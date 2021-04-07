Everyone has something they can offer the community. That includes the players of the Fort Wayne Komets.
On March 17, Prince Chapman Academy fifth-grade teacher Veronica Wilson and her class had the opportunity to have two players from the Fort Wayne Komets read to their class. The book they read was “Brady Brady and the MVP” by Mary Shaw and Chuck Temple. The book series is based on Brady Shaw, a former Komets player.
Komets players Anthony Petruzzelli and Marcus McIvor joined through a Zoom video to read to the class. They took turns reading and showing the students the pictures in the book.
Petruzzelli said he really wanted to take his time with the book so the students could understand where they were coming from as players because the stories do apply to how they function day-to-day. He enjoyed the experience.
“It was a different setting, but it was fun,” Petruzzelli said. “I enjoyed it. Many of the kids there didn’t know what ice hockey was or the rules. Some of them haven’t been to a game in person. It was cool to explain and get the questions from the kids and see what they thought about it.”
According to the director of Community Relations and Client Services for the Fort Wayne Komets, Aubrey Bryan, this is part of the team’s school program sponsored by Physicians Health Plan. It is free for all schools that participate. Under normal circumstances, the players would actually visit the school, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the players visit through a Zoom call. Each participating school also receives 500 free tickets to a game.
Wilson thought her class would be perfect for this type of event.
“A lot of people are not comfortable with Zoom, but because I am a hybrid teacher — I have half of my kids in class and have of my kids online — I thought it would be a great opportunity to have the Komet players reach out to our kids and read a story,” Wilson said. “It was all thanks to our principal.”
The students were able to ask the players about hockey and what it takes to play the game. According to Wilson, the students created a list of questions ahead of time. In total, the class prepared more than 75 questions. Petruzzelli said that the students had good questions and asked about 20-25 of them.
Some of the questions included were:
What is hockey?
How is hockey played?
Why do you have to wear so much padding?
Why does the goalie have such big pads on his legs?
What is your diet like?
Why do you get in so many fights?
Have you ever lost a tooth?
Wilson’s class was especially interested in the fighting aspect of hockey. She said some of her students asked how players felt after fights and whether they get in trouble after a fight.
“They liked to hear about the fighting,” Petruzzelli said. “It is kind of a sensitive subject, especially being with schools. You want to try to keep that out of the schools. So it’s kind of a fine line to balance because with our line of work it is a part of our game. We have to figure out a way to tell the kids that it does happen, things boil over. Once it happens on the ice, it’s done. It doesn’t leave the arena.”
Wilson said the students were excited to meet the players.
“When I brought it to their attention, a lot of my students know that hockey is a sport, but they don’t know much about it,” Wilson said. “It was actually kind of a fantastic moment because during our writing the past couple of weeks, we’ve been doing research because we didn’t know a lot about hockey.”
Some of that research included visiting the Komets’ website to look at the roster, analyzing the team’s game statistics and where the players were from. Wilson said she also showed her class videos of the team while they were playing.
“The kids were very, very interested because it’s something they are not used to or accustomed to,” Wilson said. “So they were very intrigued.”
Petruzzelli is a forward, and McIvor is a defenseman. Wilson was happy that her students could learn both sides of the game.
She also mentioned how great the two were with the students.
“They were really awesome,” Wilson said. “They read well to my kids. They were showing the pictures, and they were really into the book, which really helped my kids be into the book.”
According to Wilson, the book is about a man who loves hockey. While he was playing, he was traded to another team in the middle of the season. It highlights how much love the character had for hockey and how difficult the transition was when he was traded.
Wilson teaches all of the subjects to her students, so she was thrilled that one topic would include so many different aspects of real-life examples.
“It’s really helpful to bring that real-life experience to them,” Wilson said. “For them to see two professional hockey players still reading and still working on who they are and still trying to grow, I’m all about that. It was a true blessing to have them in.”
Petruzzelli said that he enjoyed the experience as well.
“The kids were great and they were very interested,” Petruzzelli said. “Sometimes you go in these classrooms and some of the kids aren’t quite as interested in what’s going on. I was very impressed with how they actually wanted to learn and understand the game of hockey. I was very happy with that. It was an awesome meeting.”
A message that Wilson wants the community to know is this: everyone has something to offer.
“The biggest thing, especially with teaching at Prince Chapman, we are a very diverse culture and a very diverse school,” Wilson said. “If anyone in the community has something that they feel that they can offer to kids, whether it’s reading a book or coming in and talking to them or even Zooming in about real-life applications, we highly encourage it.”
She stressed how important it is for people to talk to students about how impactful that kind of interaction is for the children.
“For my kids, I know a lot of them walked away that day being super excited about a sport that most of them have never heard about or had the inkling to go look up more information about it,” Wilson said. “We all have something to offer. So I would highly encourage people to reach out to their local schools to see if there is a need.”
For schools interested in participating in this program, contact Bryan at 483-0307.
