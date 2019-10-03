The crisp, fall weather has come to greet high school marching bands who will vie for ISSMA judges’ approval over the next several weekends.
For most area bands, that path will lead past Homestead H.S., where 50 band performances will play out over two weekends.
The 41st annual Sweetwater Sound Inc. Homestead Fall Festival of Bands begins at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5. Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for senior citizens, students and preschoolers. Twenty-four bands will march, with final awards at 7:15 p.m. Gates open at 9:30 a.m. Programs are $3.
The ISSMA Scholastic Preliminaries and Open Class Invitational will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12. Admission is $8 for adults and $5 for students and preschoolers. Twenty-six bands will march, with final awards at 8 p.m.
In the first event, bands will present their shows for judges’ ratings and trophies.
In the second, Scholastic Class bands will be judged for possible advancement in the Indiana State School Music Association season-end competition.
Open Class bands will compete for judges’ ratings on Oct. 12, but all Open Class bands remain eligible for Open Class Regionals the following Saturday.
Ten bands in each class will advance to the ISSMA state finals Nov. 9 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Get details on ISSMA schedules at issma.net.
Oct. 5 Fall Festival
Scholastic Class B: Heritage, 11:05 a.m.
Scholastic Class A: New Haven, 11:18 a.m.; Wayne, 11:31 a.m.; South Side, 11:44 a.m.; Snider, 11:57 a.m.; Lafayette Jefferson, 12:10 p.m.
Open Class D: Woodlan, 1:15 p.m.; Eastside, 1:30; Adams Central, 1:45; Bluffton, 2; Awards, 2:15.
Open Class C: Garrett, 3:15 p.m.; Norwell, 3:30; NorthWood, 3:45; Twin Lakes, 4; Angola, 4:15 .
Open Class B: Huntington North, 4:45 p.m.; Bishop Dwenger, 5; Leo, 5:15; Marion, 5:30; Columbia City, 5:45; North Side, 6; DeKalb, 6:15.
Open Class A: Penn, 6:45 p.m.; Homestead, 7.
Awards: 7:15 p.m.
Oct. 12 ISSMA:
Scholastic Class B: Manchester, 11 a.m.; Heritage, 11:26 a.m.
Scholastic Class A: South Side, 11:39 a.m.: Snider, 11:52 a.m.; New Haven, 12:05 p.m.; Wayne, 12:18; Northrop, 12:31; Columbia City, 12:44.
Awards: 12:57p.m.
Open Class D: Triton, 2:15 p.m.; Woodlan, 2:30; Bluffton, 2:45; Elwood, 3; Adams Central, 3:15.
Open Class C: Wawasee, 3:45 p.m.; Norwell, 4; Garrett, 4:15; Concordia Lutheran, 4:30; Angola, 4:45; Awards, 5.
Open Class B: Marion, 5:45 p.m.; East Noble, 6; Bishop Dwenger, 6:15; Leo, 6:30; North Side, 6:45; Huntington North, 7.
Open Class A: Homestead, 7:30 p.m.; Carroll, 7:45.
Awards, 8 p.m.
