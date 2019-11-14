16. Nov.
14th Annual Christmas Mart at Park Edelweiss: 3355 Elmhurst Drive, Fort Wayne. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Christmas shopping with the flavor of a German Christkindelmart in two stories of vendors. German bratwurst, chips, Gluhwein (hot, spiced wine) and German baked goods sold. Sponsored by the Fort Wayne Maennerchor/Damenchor. St. Nikolaus visiting 10 a.m.-2 p.m. for photos.
Marine Corps League Detachment No. 14353 breakfast: VFW Jim Eby Post 857, 2202 W. Main St., Fort Wayne. 8-11 a.m. Pancakes, sausage, omelets, biscuits and gravy, coffee and orange juice. $5 per person; $10 all-you-can-eat pancakes. Open to the public.
Christmas Bazaar & Sale: Emmaus Lutheran Church, School & Preschool, 8626 Covington Road, Fort Wayne. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sponsored by the Women’s Guild. Shop for handmade craft and gift items, home-baked goodies and independent home business products. Buy a chance for a door prize and receive a cup of hot cider. Listen to the Emmaus Lutheran School handbell choir and middle school choir. Concessions include sloppy Joes and pulled pork sandwiches.
Just Dinner fundraiser: Parkview Mirro Center for Research and innovation, 10622 Parkview Plaza Drive, Fort Wayne, 6 p.m. $50. This is an opportunity for supporters to hear what 2019 has brought and what Just Neighbors Interfaith Homeless Network plans for the future. The evening includes raffle, silent auction, live music and dinner. Get tickets at Eventbrite.com. Learn more about the organization at ihnfamily.org.
17. Nov.
Summit City Singers: First Presbyterian Theater, 300 W. Wayne St., Fort Wayne. 2 p.m. The Summit City Singers presents its 2019 Fall Concert Series with the theme “Holiday Movie Music.” Free. Donations accepted. For more information on joining or about concerts, contact Judy King at 260-413-5883 or tjking1812@frontier.com.
19. Nov.
Summit City Singers: Coventry Meadows Assisted Living & Garden Homes, 7843 W. Jefferson Blvd., Fort Wayne. 7 p.m. The Summit City Singers presents its 2019 Fall Concert Series with the theme “Holiday Movie Music.” Free. Donations accepted.
22. Nov.
Summit City Singers: Towne House Retirement Center, 2209 St. Joe Center Road, Fort Wayne. 7 p.m. The Summit City Singers presents its 2019 Fall Concert Series with the theme “Holiday Movie Music.” Free. Donations accepted.
1. Dec.
Summit City Singers: Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 2417 Getz Road, Fort Wayne. 3 p.m. The Summit City Singers presents its 2019 Fall Concert Series with the theme “Holiday Movie Music.” Free. Donations accepted.
Bible study: Arcola Thrift Store and More, 11400 Arcola Road, Fort Wayne, invites you to an Advent Bible study on Dec. 1, 8, 15 and 22 at 5 p.m. around the table at the back of the store. This is a study of God's Word to help all prepare for the best Christmas season ever.
3. Dec.
Summit City Singers: Kingston Care Center, 1010 W. Washington Center Road, Fort Wayne. 7 p.m. The Summit City Singers presents its 2019 Fall Concert Series with the theme “Holiday Movie Music.” Free. Donations accepted.
6. Dec.
Senior bus trip: Destination, Yuletide Celebration, Hilbert Circle Theatre, Indianapolis. Bus departs Northcrest Shopping Center, Fort Wayne, 2 p.m. Cost is $97, which includes the bus, tip and show. Reservations have been made at the Rathskeller, but passengers are free to go elsewhere. Arrive home 8:30 p.m. For reservations, call Sharon at 493-2439.
7. Dec.
Craft bazaar and cookie walk: Lifeway Wesleyan Church, 7722 Moeller Road, Fort Wayne. 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Shop 40-plus vendors with homemade and unique crafts and support local talent. Breakfast and lunch are available for purchase. Dozens of homemade cookies are offered for sale.
Christmas Craft Fair: Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 10700 Aboite Center Road, Fort Wayne. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Homemade décor, wreaths, gifts, crafts, artisan jewelry and rosaries, drawings, treats and more.
Santa at the station: The Arcola Fire Department, 11329 Railroad St., Fort Wayne, will host a holiday celebration 1-4 p.m. Activities will include a visit from Santa, a cookie walk, cookie decorating, caroling and community gathering. The Arcola Lions Club will sell oranges and grapefruits at the event.
8. Dec.
Christmas with Selah:Rhinehart Music Center at Purdue Fort Wayne, 2101 E. Coliseum Blvd., Fort Wayne. 6 p.m. Tickets $15-$35. Visit trinitycommunications.org for details. The Indiana Wesleyan University Chorale joins the contemporary Christian vocal trio in concert.
10. Dec.
Holiday concert: Rhinehart Music Center at Purdue Fort Wayne, 2101 E. Coliseum Blvd., Fort Wayne. Downbeat is 7:30 p.m. The Fort Wayne Area Community Band will present its annual holiday concert. Tickets are $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and Purdue students are free with ID. Free parking is available in the garage across from the Music Center. The program will include classic holiday works like “All I Want for Christmas is You” by Mariah Carey, “I Saw Three Ships,” “Jing, Jing Jingle,” “On That Night All Was Silent,” “Sleigh Ride,” a couple of medleys, Two 16th Century Carols and “Minor Alterations Christmas Through the Looking Glass.”
Summit City Singers: Maysville Road, Fort Wayne. 7 p.m. The Summit City Singers presents its 2019 Fall Concert Series with the theme “Holiday Movie Music.” Free. Donations accepted.
15. Dec.
16. Dec.
eSpecially Needed: This family Support group for families of children with special needs meets the third Saturday of each month at 3 p.m. at the Columbia City United Methodist Church, Room 200, 605 N. Forest Parkway, Columbia City. Childcare is available. For more information, contact Jan Boggs at 249-8429.
22. Dec.
An Irish Christmas: Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd., Fort Wayne. Tickets $45 and up. Keith and Kristyn Getty are known for their Christian songs and English and Celtic music. Get tickets and details at gettymusic.com.
