Bundled-up kids and parents waited patiently at Schnelker on a recent Friday evening for the arrival of Santa Claus on a fire truck to kick off New Haven’s Holiday Homecoming Festival.
He arrived at about 5:40 p.m. along with Buddy the elf, and was immediately surrounded as he stepped down in front of the park. After shaking a few hands, waving and saying hello to kids he mounted the fire truck and with a police escort headed north on Broadway to light the city’s main street.
Prior to Santa’s arrival, people took the opportunity to put the name of a family member, friend or other loved one on a special tree decoration and hang it on the brightly-lit Memory Tree. The ornaments were provided by the Power House Youth Center.
Many festivalgoers turned the night into a strolling dinner with stops for pulled pork at Smokehaus BBQ, hot cider from the Wellness Barn trailer, french fries at 3 Pals Pub, chili at Rich’s Café and doughnu holes at Murphy Insurance. They grazed their way up Broadway to Main where the Hometown Hoopers performed with lighted hula hoops.
Some made the short trip on horse-drawn wagons provided by The DeKalb Horsemen. Adding greatly to the festive atmosphere were more than 100 glowing luminaria bags lining Broadway from Schnelker Park to Canal Landing. The bags were decorated by New Haven Intermediate School students.
After Santa did the honors of pulling the switch to turn on the holiday lights, a big line formed in front of his workshop, the former barbershop at 508 Broadway, where he and Mrs. Claus were holding court, passing out treats and posing for photos with excited kids.
There were more goodies to be had at the north end of the street, too. Cookies were available at Peter Franklin Jewelers and at Impact Community Church where gingerbread creations were on display. More doughnut holes, provided by New Haven Bakery, were handed out by Holler Tax. The Girl Scouts were accepting canned goods for New Haven Food Bank in front of the Chamber of Commerce where festivalgoers could cast their ballots for the best display window decoration.
The crisp evening temperatures didn’t deter the crowd in the least and everyone who participated had fun and came away a winner.
