The Leo Jr.-Sr. High School marching band is competing against larger bands this season. Band director Bob Myers says the Roar of the Lions has experienced success heading into the Indiana State School Music Association competition.
“This year we’re in Class B for the first time. That’s based on school enrollment,” Myers said. Leo claims 69 members in the band and guard. Class B also includes area band powers such as DeKalb (120 members) and North Side (135).
“I think things are going really well,” Myers said. “Right now we are focusing on making sure kids are playing their parts well. The kids are committed. They’re coming to rehearsals. They’re doing all the things that they can do.
“Where does it it up at the end of the season? I really can’t say at this point, except that I’m really proud of the kids and the had work they’re putting in.
“Where it shakes out at the end is where it shakes out.”
“Every week is a different set of eyes,” Myers said.
“I think the kids have had a lot of success this season and they certainly see that there is even more success to be had later on. But we also know that it is a very subjective activity ... and we can only control what we can control.”
The band controlled those variables successfully Oct. 5, taking second among seven Class B bands at the Homestead Fall Festival of Bands. The band performed again Oct. 12 at the ISSMA Open Class Invitational at Homestead. The first advance-or-go-home test is Saturday at the ISSMA Regionals. Leo will march at 8 p.m. at Lafayette Jefferson High School.
Judging at two Class B locations will select 20 band for the Class B Semistate on Nov. 2 at Pike High School in Indianapolis. The field will be narrowed to 10 bands in each of four classes for the ISSMA State Finals the following Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
The campaign began in the heat of summer; band camp was two and a half weeks. When school began, the band began rehearsing from 6-9 p.m. two nights a week. Plus, Wednesday band class is extended from 1:30-4:30 p.m
Myers’ team includes specialists who have worked with the state’s largest Class A bands. The team includes show designer Daniel Wiles, music arranger Jay Webb, percussion director Mike Magdich and Mike Satterthwaite on music. “It’s been a pretty good combination of everybody just working together to make things mesh,” he said.
Magdich brings 38 years of experience as a percussion director. “My very first job teaching marching drum line was when I was 19 and a senior at Elmhurst High School and I was the director of percussion at South Side High School the same year,” he said. “I’ve been doing it off and on ever since.”
“I just love working here,” he said of Leo. “The kids are fantastic. Bob gives me complete run of the percussion program. I’m able to come in and do the job. The kids make me want to wake up and come in in the morning.”
Leo’s 2019 show title is “All the Crayons.”
