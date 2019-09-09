Leo soccer team improves to 5-1-1
The Leo boys soccer team improved to 5-1-1 with a pair of wins last week.
The team kicked off the week with a 6-2 win over New Haven on Sept. 3.
Alfonso Peralta and Alex McKinney each scored a pair of goals, and Parker Bonin and Trevor Wise scored one each. Wise had a game-high three assists, and John Gibson and McKinney added one each.
The Lions went on to defeat Northrop 3-2 the following night, thanks to a pair of goals by McKinney and another from Ibai Marro Ojer. Bonin and Wise each earned an assist.
The Lions are currently ranked No. 18 for all Class 2A schools in Indiana.
Girls soccer team wins straight shutouts
The Leo girls soccer team earned three straight shutout wins in as many days last week.
The team kicked off action Sept. 3 with a 9-0 blowout over New Haven.
Gloria Coolman and Audrey Abel each scored a pair of goals, and Emma Tkacz, Cadynce Bengs, Chloe Yoder, Katharine Scrogham and Lauren Bailey each scored one. Tkacz and Abel each recorded an assist as well.
The following night, the Lions defeated Canterbury 5-0.
Abel earned a hat trick in the win, and Samantha Sanderlin scored two goals. Assists were given out by Tanit Orriols, Abel and Scrogham. Goalkeeper Sarah Schleinkofer recorded six saves for the Lions.
Leo closed out the week with a 1-0 win over Bishop Luers on Sept. 5. Sanderlin scored the only goal in the game, and Schleinkofer made 12 saves.
Volleyball team sweeps Northrop
The Leo volleyball team defeated Northrop in straight sets at home Sept. 3 — 25-10, 25-13, 25-11 — to improve to 6-3.
Brooke Smith led the Lions’ attack with nine kills on the night, while Erika Dimond added seven. Ryan Rednour earned four aces, and Averee Yoder had three. Belle Hogan dished out 16 assists, Rednour had 10 digs, and Smith, Hogan, Dimond and Nevaeh Shugert each recorded a block.
Lions take 16th at Marion XC invite
Leo’s boys and girls cross country teams each placed 16th in fields of 19 and 20, respectively, during Saturday’s Marion Invitational.
Tristian Alcantar led the boys team with a 61st-place finish out of 202 runners, crossing the finish line in 17:02.9. Also scoring for the Lions were Jackson Ringwood (83rd), Donovin Setser (108th), Tyler Hartleroad (114th) and Joel Fowerbaugh.
Concordia won the boys race with the help of individual champion Reece Gibson, who crossed the finish line in 15:18.4 — four tenths of a second ahead of North Central’s Alex Frey.
Eden Norris led the Lady Lions in the varsity girls race, placing 76th overall in 20:33.1. Also scoring for Leo were Renee Beaubien (91st), Megan Fuchs (99th), Taylor Stine (109th) and Lily Kissner (126th).
Bishop Dwenger’s Erin Strzelecki was the individual champion with a 17:24.4 finish. Carroll topped the 20-team field with 73 points.
Leo boys tennis team defeats Snider
The Leo boys tennis team played just one match last week, sweeping New Haven 5-0 Sept. 5.
