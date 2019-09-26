The story of a global organization is the root of a celebration this year in Leo.
In 1869, eight Methodist women in Boston were moved by the information given to them by missionaries to India. They were told that the custom was that women could not receive health care from male doctors, so their education and health needs were sadly neglected. Females in the medical profession were scarce in the 1800s.
These eight women called another meeting, wrote a constitution, and organized the Methodist Women’s Foreign Missionary Society. They contributed their “butter and egg” money to finance a female doctor and a female teacher for India. The organization has grown from these roots and is now the seconde largest women’s organization in the world.
From the beginning, women have been shaping the United Methodist Church of today. Susanna Wesley, mother of John and Charles Wesley, lived from 1669 to 1742. She is rightly named the Mother of Methodism.
An early voice for women’s rights was Frances Willard. In the late 19th century she became a reformer seeking voting rights along with better conditions for women.
Kathryn Maurer was called the Methodist Angel. Beginning in 1912, she, along with Alma Matthews, welcomed immigrants by taking the ferry every day to the Angel Island Immigration Center in San Francisco to greet immigrants. They spent 40 years meeting boats and making sure these new Americans had clothing, a meal, and a place to sleep.
West Virginia Methodists Ann Jarvis and her daughter Anna had the idea of a special day to honor mothers. In the early 1900s, they led a campaign that resulted in having Mother’s Day recognized as a national holiday.
These are only a few who have been the pioneers in global mission and higher education for women. These and many others have worked to secure a greater role for women in the church and in society. This year the UMW is 150 old and still going strong.
Their finances are separate from those of the church. The UMW is responsible for raising their own funds. This is done many ways, mainly through individual pledges, bake sales and rummage sales. This fall the Leo UMW is doing something a little different. They are taking orders for large, freshly baked cinnamon rolls to be picked up Saturday morning, Oct. 5. There will be driveup service for these warm rolls at the front drive of the Leo United Methodist Church on State Road 1, beginning at 7 a.m. For information and orders, call 627-5948.
By participating, you will not only enjoy a delicious breakfast treat, but your donation will be helping women and children locally and internationally, as well as wishing the UMW a Happy 150th Birthday!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.