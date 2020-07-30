Another two Allen County residents died from COVID-19 and 40 tested positive, bringing the total to 3,490 cases and 157 deaths as of Thursday, July 30. 18 deaths have been reported to the Allen County Department of Health since July 22.
The Allen County Department of Health's website shows double-digit increases in positive tests every day since mid-May. The latest report marks the 30th daily increase of 40 or more since the department began the daily report on March 21. Visit www.allencountyhealth.com/covid-19 for more details.
Basic demographic information on Allen County cases is provided on the website and is updated at least once a week.
Because of delays in data reporting to and from the state, Allen County case counts may not always immediately match counts provided by the Indiana State Department of Health at https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/.
The latest report from the state agency, which reflects totals through noon July 28, shows 64,299 total cases and 2,733 deaths.
