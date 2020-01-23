The Fort Wayne Farm Show at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum Jan. 14-16 attracted farmers and their families from communities in northeast Indiana and surrounding areas.
The 31st annual farm show, presented by Tradexpos Inc., offered more than a thousand booths and opportunities for visitors to learn about the latest technologies, get a closer look at the latest models of farming equipment, and learn about the products and services the agricultural industry has to offer.
Northeastern Indiana Soil and Water Conservation Districts and the Purdue Cooperative Extension Service provided educational seminars on topics including the use of drones and growing hemp in Indiana.
Matt Schafer, his son, Ryan, 5, and his father, Vern, attended the farm show Jan. 15, traveling from LaCrosse, Ind., where they raise field crops and beef cattle on their third-generation family farm. Schafer said they try to attend every year to see what new things the industry has to offer. They also enjoy running into people they know from home.
“There’s nothing like driving two hours to see your neighbors,” Schafer joked.
Vendor Carl Wilcoxson, a representative for Calmer Corn Heads, said a highlight of the farm show is seeing families sharing an interest in farming. Visitors of all ages enjoyed demonstrations and other hands-on experiences. Children and adults climbed into the seats of tractors and other farming equipment to get a closer look.
At one booth, visitors could learn about the different types of soil. The region has a variety of soil types and each with different fertilizer needs, said vendor James Moffitt, a certified crop consultant.
Visitors also had the opportunity to learn about resources offered to agricultural workers, including those with disabilities.
AgrAbility is a program sponsored by the U.S. Department of Agriculture that helps those impacted by a disability through education and assistance programs. It offers free services such as on-site assessments to identify barriers, recommendations for possible solutions, and educational opportunities. AgrAbility helps connect individuals with disabilities to funding sources. The program also serves military veterans seeking employment in agriculture-related occupations.
“Our goal is to give farmers and ranchers and their families impacted by disabilities a higher quality of living, keep them safe and (enable them to continue) to farm,” said Chuck Baldwin, Indiana AgrAbility Project Manager.
The Fort Wayne Farm Show is an opportunity for people who are unfamiliar with AgrAbility to learn about what the program might have to offer them.
Curt Jones, a disabled veteran, and his wife, Barbara, stopped by the booth and were pleased to learn about the scope of services offered by the program. Their family started farming about 10 years ago. They currently raise chickens, but they’d like to do more. It can be difficult to navigate what programs are available to farmers who are disabled veterans, Barbara said.
“Because (Curt is) a disabled veteran, and we have a rural property, it’s very hard to find things that disabled veterans can do. I see that they actually have a program that’s for veterans and so that’s extraordinary because you can’t find a lot of things,” she said.
