30. Jan.
Fort Wayne RV and Camping Show: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave., Fort Wayne. 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Tickets $10 for adults, with some discounts available. Coliseum parking fees apply.
31. Jan.
Children’s carnival: St. Joseph Hessen Cassel, 11521 Old Decatur Road, South, Fort Wayne. 6-8 p.m. This fundraiser offers children’s games, face painting and more. Food will be available for purchase.
Fort Wayne RV and Camping Show: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave., Fort Wayne. 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Tickets $10 for adults, with some discounts available. Coliseum parking fees apply.
1. Feb.
Mensa admission test: First Presbyterian Church, 300 W. Wayne St., Fort Wayne. $60; photo ID required. Must be 14 or older. Registration at 9:30 a.m.; testing begins at 10 a.m. Park on the Berry Street (north) side of the church and look for signs to Room 304; take elevator or stairs to third floor. For more information contact:
Dan Klopfenstein, 260-710-0030, danswissmr@aol.com.
Fort Wayne RV and Camping Show: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave., Fort Wayne. 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Tickets $10 for adults, with some discounts available. Coliseum parking fees apply.
Book Club discussion: Harlan United Methodist Church, 16434 State Road 37, Harlan. 10 a.m.-noon. This month’s book is “The Little Paris Bookshop” by Nina George. Direct questions to 260-657-5364.
Fort Wayne Farmers Market: Parkview Field, Douglas Avenue and Webster Street, Fort Wayne. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Free event with free parking. The market continues each Saturday through the winter, and will resume outdoor operation downtown in the spring.
2. Feb.
Super Bowl tasting: Harlan United Methodist Church, 16434 SR 37, Harlan. 10-11 a.m. This fourth annual event will feature a soup competition in honor of the “Souper” Bowl. Prizes will be awarded. Everyone is invited.
Free public lecture: The History Center, 302 E. Berry St., Fort Wayne. 2 p.m. Anthony L. Conley will present “War as a Tool for Group Uplift: African Americans and War, Part II: 1941-1975.” The lecture is part of the George R. Mather Lecture Series.
Fort Wayne RV and Camping Show: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave., Fort Wayne. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tickets $10 for adults, with some discounts available. Coliseum parking fees apply.
4. Feb.
Appleseed Quilt Guild: Classic Café Event Center, 4832 Hillegas Road, Fort Wayne. Social time at 6:30 p.m., meeting starts at 7 p.m. The Appleseed Quilt Guild is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting the art of quilting and providing an opportunity for sharing ideas and learning new techniques. Membership is open to anyone interested in quilts or quilting. Annual dues are $3, with special rates for age 17 and younger.
5. Feb.
“Margaret Burroughs: Faces of My People”: Fort Wayne Museum of Art, 311 E. Main St., Fort Wayne. 6:30 p.m. Free with museum admission. Mary Ann Cain, professor of English and linguistics at Purdue Fort Wayne, will discuss the life and work of Margaret Burroughs as chronicled in her recently released biography, “South Side Venus: The Legacy of Margaret Burroughs.”
6. Feb.
Curator’s tour: Fort Wayne Museum of Art, 311 E. Main St., Fort Wayne. 12:15 p.m. Free with museum admission. “Theotokos: Contemporary Visions of Mary.” Join the curator of this exhibition, Amanda Shepard, and artist Elly Tullis for a guided tour.
Wood stenciling: Extension office, 4001 Crescent Ave., Fort Wayne. 1 p.m. Make and take your own farmhouse-style project. Learn the art of staining, distress painting and stenciling to create a 10x10 sign. Many sayings and images to choose from. All materials provided. Cost is $25 per person. Call Extension office at 481-6826 for reservation.
8. Feb.
Fort Wayne Farmers Market: Parkview Field, Douglas Avenue and Webster Street, Fort Wayne. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Free event with free parking. The market continues each Saturday through the winter, and will resume outdoor operation downtown in the spring.
13. Feb.
Disorderly Bear Den: Community Center, 233 W. Main St., Fort Wayne. 6:30 p.m. This public charity has donated teddy bears to children in trauma and lonely adults in the Fort Wayne area for more than 13 years. Visitors are always welcome to the business/social meetings. The meeting is casual and lasts about 2 hours.
Fort Wayne Boat Show: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave., Fort Wayne. 3 p.m.-9 p.m. Tickets $10 for adults, ages 12 and younger free. Coliseum parking fees apply.
14. Feb.
Fish fry and pork tenderloins: Fort Wayne Maennerchor/Damenchor at Park Edelweiss, 3355 Elmhurst Drive, Fort Wayne. 4:30-7 p.m. $10 for adults, $5 for children. All-you-can-eat fish and pork tenderloin with scalloped potatoes, coleslaw, dessert and coffee. Full service bar available with German and domestic beer, wine and other beverages and soft drinks. Live German music.
Fort Wayne Boat Show: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave., Fort Wayne. 3 p.m.-9 p.m. Tickets $10 for adults, ages 12 and younger free. Coliseum parking fees apply.
15. Feb.
Fort Wayne Farmers Market: Parkview Field, Douglas Avenue and Webster Street, Fort Wayne. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Free event with free parking. The market continues each Saturday through the winter, and will resume outdoor operation downtown in the spring.
Fort Wayne Boat Show: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave., Fort Wayne. 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Tickets $10 for adults, ages 12 and younger free. Coliseum parking fees apply.
16. Feb.
Embassy Film Series presents “Malcolm X”: The Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd., Fort Wayne. 2 p.m. Free, no ticket required. Doors open one hour before the film begins.
Fort Wayne Boat Show: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave., Fort Wayne. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tickets $10 for adults, ages 12 and younger free. Coliseum parking fees apply.
17. Feb.
Pancake breakfast: VFW Jim Eby Post 857, 2202 W. Main St., Fort Wayne; at the corner of Leesburg Road. 8-11 a.m. $5 per person, or $10 for all-you-can-eat pancakes. Open to the public. Sponsored by Marine Corps League Detachment 1435 Pride and Purpose Fort Wayne.
Understanding wills and trusts: Extension office, 4001 Crescent Ave., Fort Wayne. 1 p.m. Planning your estate and where your property will go after you die can be confusing and worrisome. This program focuses on terminology, answering questions such as “What is a will?” and “Is a trust the way to go?” Learn about the importance of leaving a legacy and how to do it properly. Call Extension office at 481-6826 for questions or further information.
22. Feb.
Cancer Services Comedy Night: Sweetwater Sound, 5501 U.S. 30, Fort Wayne. Doors open 7 p.m. General admission tickets $50. VIP tickets are $75; doors open 6 p.m. VIP guests receive one-hour beer and wine open bar and meet-and-greet with comedian Josh Sneed. Cancer Services offers a night of laughs and fundraising. Guests will enjoy appetizers, a cash bar, the Jokester competition and a performance by headlining comedian Josh Sneed. For tickets, visit cancer-services.org.
Fort Wayne Farmers Market: Parkview Field, Douglas Avenue and Webster Street, Fort Wayne. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Free event with free parking. The market continues each Saturday through the winter, and will resume outdoor operation downtown in the spring.
2nd annual Arcola Chili Cook-off: Arcola Fire Station, 11329 Railroad St. 4-6 p.m. To enter, bring a slow cooker of your special recipe of chili by 4:30 p.m. Tasting and voting will begin at 4:30 p.m. The winner will be announced at 6 p.m. Judging will be done by all who attend through a process of tasting and then voting with a monetary donation.
28. Feb.
Fish fry: Fort Wayne Sport Club, 3102 Ardmore Ave., Fort Wayne. 4:30-7 p.m. $9 for adults, $4 for ages 6-10, children younger than 6 eat for free. The dinner includes fish, baked or scalloped potato, coleslaw, applesauce, roll and butter and choice of dessert.
29. Feb.
Fort Wayne Farmers Market: Parkview Field, Douglas Avenue and Webster Street, Fort Wayne. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Free event with free parking. The market continues each Saturday through the winter, and will resume outdoor operation downtown in the spring.
