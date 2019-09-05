Don’t pack up the lawn chairs just yet.
If you’re feeling a little gloomy about summer being unofficially over, St. Joseph Township has an event coming up this Friday that should boost your spirits.
And it’s free.
The township is hosting its annual Concert in the Park from 6-8:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at the park, 6033 Maplecrest Road.
The Junk Yard Band is the featured entertainment for the evening. The local band has been around for more than 30 years, and their specialty is classic rock and oldies. When they first started playing, they often performed at Pelz Reception Hall, which was next to a salvage yard — hence, the name Junk Yard Band.
St. Joseph Township Trustee Sarah Gnagy said the Junk Yard Band plays a good variety of music that “probably hits multiple generations.”
Gnagy said, “When I became trustee six years ago I wanted to do community events.” But there were so many local summer concert series she decided to wait until after Labor Day so as not to compete with the Georgetown Square or Jefferson Pointe concerts.
This is a family-friendly event, so entertainment will be provided for the kids, including balloon art and face painting.
Food trucks will be on hand, including Chow Down, (Korean tacos), 3StageBBQ (smoked meats, homemade barbecue sauce), Fresh Kitchen (healthy food such as salads, wraps and paninis), and Whip & Chill (ice cream).
Bring lawn chairs, a blanket and your own food and drinks if you want. But please don’t bring pets and/or alcohol. Also, this is a non-smoking event.
Plenty of parking is available. The band will be under a tent, but concertgoers will be under the sky, so dress accordingly and bring umbrellas if it looks like rain.
The community hall will be open for people who need to get out of the elements or use the restroom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.