The 51st annual Three Rivers Festival continues its eight-day run.
Nestled between the converging waterways that give the festival its name, Headwaters Park hosts Fort Wayne’s biggest annual celebration through Saturday.
The city’s largest annual celebration kicked off Friday with Junk Food Alley and music, picked up steam Saturday with a 90-minute parade featuring 110 entries, and attracted thousands through the weekend for Art in the Park in Freimann Square and sidewalk chalk drawings on a barricaded Main Street. For four hours Sunday, a 25-block stretch of Calhoun Street between Superior and Pontiac Streets was closed to motor traffic for Open Streets, and crowds welcomed the bicycle parade, vendors and dozens of activities.
A fireworks finale closes the festival at 10 p.m. Saturday. Thousands will begin setting up chairs in and near downtown by evening, and will visit as they wait to see the fireworks shot off from atop the Indiana Michigan Power Center Building.
Remaining highlights include Bike Night at 3 p.m. Saturday, Children’s Fest Friday and Saturday at Purdue Fort Wayne, and International Village Friday and Saturday.
Also, rides, Junk Food Alley and concerts continue through Saturday.
Visit threeriversfestival.org for ticket information and a full schedule of events.
