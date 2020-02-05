Two Fort Wayne nonprofit organizations providing palliative, hospice and grief support services are joining forces.
Plans are underway to bring Visiting Nurse and Family LifeCare together into one combined organization to serve northeast Indiana by this spring. Representatives from the board of directors of both organizations are working together alongside Visiting Nurse leadership to ensure a smooth transition, according to a news release from Visiting Nurse.
Combined, these organizations serve nearly 2,000 hospice patients each year in Adams, Allen, Blackford, DeKalb, Grant, Huntington, Jay, Noble, Wabash, Wells and Whitley counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.